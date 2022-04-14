Cannabis-Infused Aperitif Pioneers Expand Their Line of Canned Cocktails
LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The first non-alcoholic, cannabis-infused aperitif brand Artet is releasing their third ready-to-drink canned cocktail this month: Mango Ginger Spritz. The new Mango Ginger Spritz joins the brand's 'Tet & Tonic' and the 'Rosemary Jane' canned cocktails which are all crafted with exquisitely selected fruit juices and natural extracts, using Artet's flagship aperitif as the cocktail's foundation.
Reminiscent of a traditional mule cocktail, each can of 5MG THC and 5MG CBD infused Mango Ginger Spritz is 35 calories, contains no added sugars or artificial sweeteners, and is crafted to let the sweetness of mango and the tartness of lime juice support the sensation and spice that ginger brings to the table, creating a more convenient and perfectly dosed cannabis libation for enthusiasts to enjoy at their next cocktail hour.
Founded by cousins Xander Shepherd, Zach Spohler, and Max Spohler, Artet was inspired by Italian-style liqueurs and is an elevated cannabis beverage that seamlessly blends in alongside traditional cocktails and wine at dinner parties and social gatherings. Both Artet's aperitifs and RTD cans are modern additions to the bar cart or fridge, encouraging a culture of cannabis mixology that reconceptualizes and expands the definition of what a cocktail can be.
"The Mango Ginger Spritz is a love letter to a classic mule, but with a tropical twist. We really do believe that cannabis cocktails belong on bar carts, in coolers, at picnics, and on beaches— and we like to think that this newest offering really proves it."- Xander Shepherd, Co-Founder of Artet.
Artet can now be found at over 50 retail locations across the state of California - a 450% increase since 2019 - and the brand's store count has grown by 30% since the beginning of 2022. Their RTD canned cocktail sales are up 215% as compared to April of 2021, and Artet has also begun to expand the brand outside their core cannabis line via creatively-aligned collaborations like chic, aperitif glasses with glassware brand MAMO and a limited-edition sparkling hemp aperitif with Aurora Elixirs.
Mango Ginger Spritz is available in a 4-pack (SRP $18) and will initially be launching at an array of top California dispensaries including Sweet Flower, The Artist Tree (all locations), The Pottery, Farmacy (all locations), Big Sur Canna Botanicals, Plantshop, Ona, Wheelhouse (Port Hueneme), Solful, and Cannabist.
ABOUT ARTET
Celebrating the convergence of cannabis and cocktail culture, Artet is the culmination of cousins Xander Shepherd, Zachary Spohler, and Maxwell Spohler's mutual appreciation for cannabis and the social aspect of aperitivo rituals. Elegant and sessionable, Artet is a cannabis-infused and zero-proof addition to the home bar cart. Featuring botanicals reminiscent of Italian-style liqueurs like gentian, juniper, and cardamom and with bottle artwork inspired by their grandmother's paintings, Artet debuted its original low-dose cannabis aperitif in late 2019. They have also introduced Founders' Blend - an exclusive collaboration with Aster Farms featuring their Honeydew Funk single strain live resin - and ready-to-drink canned versions based on favorite classic cocktail recipes; Rosemary Jane and Tet & Tonic, and now Mango Ginger Spritz. With a presence spanning San Diego and Palm Springs to Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, and beyond, the Artet team will be growing further in the Sacramento and Northern California markets in 2022. Off the success of their reception in California, the team is currently exploring avenues to Michigan, Massachusetts, and other states.
For more information, visit http://www.artet.com | follow at @drinkartet
Media Contact | artet@thedooronline.com
Media Contact
Artet, Artet, 1 (646) 340-1760, artet@thedooronline.com
SOURCE Artet