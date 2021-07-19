TORONTO, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SparkCognition explains how manufacturers can leverage the benefits of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to drive operational excellence and attain competitive advantage. Many operators are data rich and insight poor, severely underutilizing the data they already have at hand. AI and ML technologies unlock the power of existing data to improve quality, productivity and asset maintenance and performance.
Register for this webinar to learn how to empower your food & beverage team to generate insights today and accelerate your digital transformation journey.
Join experts from SparkCognition, Cory Rhoads, Vice President of Sales; Curt Richtermeyer, Executive Vice President of Global Sales; Anjali Patel, Director Services; Abubakr Sheikh, Director Services, Application and Integration; and Mike Panos, Product Manager, New Markets, for the live webinar on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1pm EDT (10am PDT).
For more information or to register for this event, visit Artificial Intelligence in Food Manufacturing: Making the Most of Your Data.
