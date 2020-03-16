NEW YORK, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Jitjatjo, the leading on-demand staffing provider for the hospitality industry, launched the industry's first COVID-19 Awareness and Hygiene Training Accreditation program. With the recent announcements of school closures and restaurants in cities like New York and Chicago limited to offering take-out/delivery service only, it is now more important than ever to ensure food will continue to be cooked for the community.
In response to the recent spread of COVID-19 in the U.S., and following the lead of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), Jitjatjo has implemented free COVID-19 Awareness and Hygiene Training for their 10,000+ hospitality talent. The training program is distributed to their Flex mobile app and educates hospitality workers on how to prevent acquiring and/or transmitting COVID-19.
On completion of the training course, hospitality workers are required to undergo an assessment and only those who achieve 100% are awarded the COVID-19 Trained Accreditation.
"We take the health and safety of our Talent, our hospitality operators, and their customers very seriously," said Jitjatjo Co-Founder and CEO Tim Chatfield. "In light of recent and escalating public health concerns, we're focused on preventative measures that keep kitchens open to ensure the community can get access to cooked meals throughout the crisis."
Jitjatjo also expanded its Paid Sick Leave policy to support hourly hospitality workers impacted by COVID-19.
Jitjatjo expects that its COVID-19 Policy will be refined as WHO and CDC guidance evolves.
With over 650 workers already accredited and increasing rapidly, visit Jitjatjo.com to set-up your business and get access to COVID-19 Accredited staff ondemand.
About Jitjatjo: Jitjatjo is a high-growth, tech start-up headquartered in NYC that is redefining labor models in the hospitality industry. Founded in 2016, Jitjatjo offers a contingent labor platform and staffing marketplace that leverages A.I. and Empathic Intelligence to instantly and accurately match hospitality operators with vetted industry professionals.
Jitjatjo's mission is Human Betterment—now more than ever—everyone needs a champion to reach their potential and Jitjatjo helps both hospitality talent and operators leverage their passion for humanity to deliver value to the community.
