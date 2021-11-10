TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Melting Pot, the premier fondue franchise of more than 45 years with nearly 100 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada, is recognizing the potential of its veteran market. While the franchise is known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, it is also known for its participation in the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program, which provides financial incentives to qualified veterans to help them acquire franchised businesses.
U.S. veterans make up only 7% of the population, but the percentage of franchise owners who are also veterans is double that, and 99% of franchisors believe veterans are a good fit for ownership. In fact, Melting Pot values the veteran community so highly that, as a part of the VetFran program, it is reducing the initial franchise fee for the first location by 20% for qualified veterans new to the system. A qualified veteran is any honorably discharged veteran with a DD Form 214 document. The qualified veteran needs to have majority ownership in the franchised business to receive this discount on the initial franchise fee. The discount for qualified veterans cannot be combined with any other discount, and Melting Pot reserves the right to modify the program at any time.
Bob Johnston, CEO of Melting Pot, expressed the value veterans add to the franchise, stating that the training and skills developed by the members of the U.S. military service branches give veterans a strong advantage when it comes to entrepreneurship. Once veterans transition back to civilian life, they've acquired transferable knowledge that makes them perfect for franchise ownership.
"As a proud American-born brand, we are honored and delighted to have partnered with and continue partnering with our nation's heroes," said Johnston. "Veterans come with a certain level of work ethic and drive that is hard to beat!"
Johnston is also CEO of Front Burner Brands — a restaurant-management company headquartered in Tampa that he owns with his brother. Because of this brand partnership, the Melting Pot team is able to offer a robust suite of ongoing training and support to franchisees.
Each owner is supported by the Restaurant Support Center All-Stars business coaches at the home office and in the field, who provide assistance on everything from site selection, training, national and local marketing, operations guidelines and much more. The Melting Pot team also supports franchisees in establishing a successful supply chain by connecting them with the brand's premier vendors.
With a goal of reaching 125 locations by 2026, the Melting Pot team is looking for even more prospective franchisees to help expand the brand nationwide.
Total investments range from $1,339,023 - $1,587,201. For more information, visit: https://www.meltingpotfranchise.com/.
About Melting Pot
Founded in 1975, Melting Pot has offered a unique fondue dining experience for more than 45 years. As the premier fondue restaurant franchise, Melting Pot has 96 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Known for offering a variety of fondue cooking styles and unique entrées, Melting Pot's menu also features cheese fondues, salads, fine wines, spirits and chocolate fondue desserts. Fondue fans can join Melting Pot's Club Fondue for exclusive promotions, special events and advance holiday reservation privileges. Melting Pot is an affiliate of Front Burner Brands, a restaurant management company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit http://www.meltingpot.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Melting Pot, please visit http://www.meltingpotfranchise.com.
About Front Burner Brands
Headquartered in Tampa, Front Burner is the restaurant management company for Melting Pot Restaurants, Inc., the new casual whimsical dining concept Melting Pot Social and fast-casual concept Oronzo Honest Italian! Melting Pot currently has more than 96 restaurants in 31 U.S. states and Canada. Melting Pot Social opened its first location in July 2021 in Asheville, NC. Oronzo opened its first location in Tampa, FL. in June 2020 and a second location in the Tampa, FL. area in November 2021. For more information, visit http://www.frontburnerbrands.com.
