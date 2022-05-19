Ascent is excited to announce a new, limited-time-only flavor of its Plant-based Protein – Chocolate Peanut Butter. The new flavor couples its great tasting plant protein with a delicious chocolate and peanut flavor for a nutritious protein boost.
DENVER, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies, is excited to announce a new, limited-time-only flavor of its Plant-based Protein – Chocolate Peanut Butter. The new flavor couples its great tasting plant protein with a delicious chocolate and peanut flavor for a nutritious protein boost. Ascent Plant Based Protein also comes in chocolate and vanilla flavors.
"We continue to be committed to offering delicious new flavors across our product line, including our new plant protein," said Josh Haskins, Director of Sales at Ascent Protein. "Our survey results showed a resounding interest in this popular flavor, and we can't wait for consumers to taste it."
The new Chocolate Peanut Butter Plant Protein will be sold while supplies last on Ascentprotein.com and Amazon.com.
Since launching in 2016, Ascent has quickly become one of America's fastest growing sports nutrition companies with their line of clean products. Ascent's Plant Protein offers 25 grams of protein per scoop and is made from a unique blend of three organic plant protein sources – pea, sunflower, and pumpkin. Knowing that consumers often must make a choice between efficacy or taste, Ascent Plant Protein was created to taste delicious while still offering 4g of BCAAs to support muscle health throughout the day and after a workout. In addition, Ascent plant protein contains zero artificial ingredients and is Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified (third-party tested for banned substances). Ascent Plant Protein is soy free, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugars.
Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, 2x CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.
Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit http://www.ascentprotein.com.
Media Contact
Kim DeVigil, Leprino Foods Company, 1 17205503751, kdevigil@leprinofoods.com
SOURCE Ascent Protein