Great Tasting Plant-Based Protein Powder Supports Muscle Health and Athletic Performance
DENVER, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ascent Protein, a sports nutrition company committed to offering clean products for athletes and fitness enthusiasts, is excited to announce that Kroger will carry their newest product offering, Plant Protein, in 1,500 grocery stores nationwide. Kroger, the largest supermarket chain by revenue, has grocery stores in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
"We are thrilled to bring our great tasting Ascent Plant Protein to Kroger, a retailer with outreach to millions of customers," Josh Haskins, Ascent director of sales, said. "We are dedicated to providing consumers with high-quality, organic plant-based ingredients that taste great to support their nutritional goals," he added.
Ascent's Plant Protein offers 25 grams of protein per scoop and is made from a unique blend of organic plant protein sources like pea and pumpkin. Knowing that consumers often must make a choice between efficacy or taste, Ascent Plant Protein was created to taste delicious while still offering 4g of BCAAs to support muscle health throughout the day and after a workout. In addition, Ascent Plant Protein contains zero artificial ingredients and is Certified Organic, Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Sport Certified (third party tested for banned substances). Ascent Plant Protein is also soy free, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugars.
Consumers can find Ascent Plant Protein in both chocolate and vanilla flavors. Ascent's whey protein powder, in chocolate flavor, is also available at Kroger stores.
Ascent Protein is trusted by some of the world's most prominent elite athletes, including professional running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jonathan Taylor, 2x CrossFit Games Champion Katrin Davidsdottir, and Team USA Weightlifting athletes CJ Cummings and Jourdan Delacruz.
###
About Ascent Protein
Ascent® was created to naturally improve athletic performance and is The Official Sponsor of Hard Work®. Ascent launched in 2016 and has continued to bring innovative products to the market, while remaining committed to their high-quality standards and offering products with straight-forward ingredients and nothing artificial. All Ascent products contain zero artificial ingredients and are Certified Gluten Free, and Informed Choice Certified meaning they are third party tested for banned substances. Aligning with the admirable qualities in the athletes that Ascent serves - going the extra mile, completing an extra set, and never backing down from a challenge, Ascent pushes for high-quality results, knowing they do not come without hard work. For more information, visit http://www.ascentprotein.com.
About Kroger Company
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025.
Media Contact
Kim DeVigil, Ascent Protein, 1 303-264-5336, kdevigil@leprinofoods.com
SOURCE Ascent Protein