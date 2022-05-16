With ColorCert ScoreCard Server, Asda and its print packaging suppliers can create customized reports tailored to their specific requirements and drive additional process improvement.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, announced that Asda upgraded to the newest version of ColorCert ScoreCard Server. As one of the largest British supermarket retailers, Asda has used the ColorCert™ Suite for the past seven years as part of its print quality control program to manage packaging color and consistency across its 12,000 SKUs and multiple print suppliers. The company worked with X-Rite to beta test the latest release of ColorCert ScoreCard Server, which is now fully implemented.
As part of the beta testing pro
gram, X-Rite met with Asda to understand how their brand team and print suppliers used ColorCert ScoreCard Server. The team discussed what worked and where there were opportunities for improvement. Asda expressed interest in tailoring color data per sector, substrate, and supplier in more detail to meet their exact reporting requirements.
"When X-Rite gave us a demonstration of the redesigned ColorCert ScoreCard Server and showed us all the new functions and features, it aligned with our initial requests and feedback," said Jason Gilmartin, Senior Print Manager at Asda. "We entered testing in a strong place, with our user group seeing some of the key reporting changes immediately."
"For the last few months, we have used the latest release of ColorCert Scorecard Server and are fully migrated. This type of change can be quite worrisome, but given the due diligence that has gone into it, I am confident about making this move. I look forward to using this release to strengthen our print quality control program," continued Gilmartin.
"Collaborating with Asda allowed us to design the most advanced and integrated cloud-based platform for brands, pre-media, and print production managers," said Jason Campbell, ColorCert Product Manager, X-Rite. "With advanced reporting and analytics, both brands and print suppliers can drill down into specific jobs, compare color quality between print and packaging component runs, and uncover trends over time. This helps customers quickly identify color related issues, optimize production processes, and improve color quality scores."
Part of the ColorCert Suite, the ScoreCard Server provides an overall view of print quality and color performance in a single number score that is relevant and easy to understand. Built from the ground up using a modern, secure, and flexible architecture, ColorCert ScoreCard Server features a new interface that allows converters to configure dashboards and create custom quality reports tailored for their daily print production meetings.
ColorCert ScoreCard Server is an open software ecosystem that supports today's digital packaging workflows. It integrates with X-Rite Color iQC, IntelliTrax2 Pro, eXact Auto-Scan Pro, PantoneLIVE™, XRGA-based pressroom spectrophotometers, AVT SpectraLab, Esko Color Trace, and qualified third-party quality control software.
Read more about Asda's use of ColorCert ScoreCard Server at https://www.xrite.com/blog/asda-walmart-scorecard-server
About X-Rite
Founded in 1958, X-Rite Incorporated is a global leader in the science and technology of color and appearance. With Pantone, X-Rite employs more than 800 people in 11 countries. The company's corporate headquarters are located in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA, with regional headquarters in Europe and Asia and service centers across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the Americas. X-Rite offers a full range of solutions used by manufacturers, retailers, printers, and graphic design houses to achieve precise management and communication of color and appearance throughout their processes. X-Rite products and services are recognized standards in the printing, packaging, photography, graphic design, video, automotive, paints, plastics, textiles and medical industries. For further information, please visit http://www.xrite.com.
About Pantone
Pantone provides the universal language of color that enables color-critical decisions through every stage of the workflow for brands and manufacturers. More than 10 million designers and producers around the world rely on Pantone products and services to help define, communicate, and control color from inspiration to realization – leveraging advanced X-Rite technology to achieve color consistency across various materials and finishes for graphics, fashion and product design. Pantone Standards feature digital and physical color specification and workflow tools. The Pantone Color Institute™ provides customized color standards, brand identity and product color consulting as well as trend forecasting inclusive of Pantone Color of the Year, Fashion Runway Color Trend Reports, color psychology and more. Pantone B2B Licensing incorporates the Pantone Color System into different products and services, enabling licensees to communicate and reproduce certified Pantone values and improve efficiencies for their users. Pantone Lifestyle brings color and design together across apparel, home, and accessories. Learn more at http://www.pantone.com.
