This report on the Drinking Yogurt markets in Asia covers Consumption of Concentrated Milk in volume (tonnes) and value terms ( & $ million). The report is useful for dairy processors and other ancillary companies in the dairy value chain in highlighting market development and assists in market prioritisation for entry strategies. The report also covers market share of manufacturers in volume terms for 2019.
The data includes:
- Information on Consumption in 16 markets segmented in Asia
- Product Segmentation Fresh Drinking Yogurt and UHT Drinking Yogurt
- Consumption volume (tonnes) and total market value (/$US million), 2013-2019 and forecast to 2021
- Manufacturer supply in volume terms by individual market (2019 only)
- Volume Channel distribution split into retailfood service and food processing (2019 only)
Research Methodology: The data is collected from a variety of sources including:
- Open Sources: National Dairy Associations, Trade Journals and other online sources and public domain information
- Industry Sources: Network of research consultants across the region conduct B2B interviews with key players in the value chain (e.g. Manufacturers, Importers, Packaging companies, etc)
The collected information is analysed, corroborated and put together in an online report tool
Companies Mentioned
- Alaska Milk
- FrieslandCampina
- Hochwald
- Nestle
- Fraser & Neave
- Vinamilk
- Etika Dairies
- Malaysia Dairy Industries
- Promac Foods
- Fage
- National Food Industries Company
- NFIC Luna
- Indomilk
- Mandalay Dairy
- Colyrut
- Jamjoom Foremost
- J.P. Beemsterbroer
- Gloria
- Bonny
- Arla Foods
- Amul
- B&S Goodbury
- Ultrajaya
- Leche Pascual
- Bulla Dairy
- Yoplait
- Calpis
- Meiji
- Megmilk
- Morinaga
- Yili Dairy
- Megniu Dairy
- Bright Dairy
- Zott
- Yakult
- Dutch Mill
- Chobani
