Hong Kong Tourism Board Logo (PRNewsFoto/Hong Kong Tourism Board)

Hong Kong Tourism Board Logo (PRNewsFoto/Hong Kong Tourism Board)

 By Hong Kong Tourism Board

HONG KONG, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong leads the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 list with 11 entries and The Chairman becoming the first Hong Kong restaurant to win top spot. Launched in 2009, the Cantonese restaurant in Central is renowned for its authentic, ingredients-driven cuisine. It won both coveted titles – The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China.

Held virtually before a global audience on 25 March, the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 awards ceremony also announced other Hong Kong restaurants that made the list, including newcomer Mono (No.44), as well as re-entries Caprice (No.28) and Ta Vie (No.38). Vea (No.16) doubled as this year's recipient of the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award.

"This announcement marks a fruitful year for Hong Kong's thriving dining scene, reflecting the rich diversity of local and international cuisines and admirable trove of culinary talent in the city," said Mr. Dane Cheng, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB).

"It takes both passion and a strong, progressive entrepreneurial spirit to succeed in Hong Kong's competitive restaurant industry. So my heartfelt congratulations to all the winning restaurants and sincere appreciation for all the effort they have put into making Hong Kong one of the world's top food destinations."

Hong Kong is also represented by Neighborhood (No.17), Belon (No.25), 8½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana (No.33), Amber (No.37), Lung King Heen (No.47) and Seventh Son (No.48).

For the full list, please visit www.theworlds50best.com/asia/en/list/1-50.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asias-50-best-restaurants-2021-awards-put-hong-kong-in-the-spotlight-as-the-regions-leading-gastronomic-hub-301257149.html

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.