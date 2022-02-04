COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has signed agreements with 18 business owners to start independent coffee shops in 13 states. Most plan to open in 2022.
"We're excited to help 18 new coffee businesses get off to a prosperous start," said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
The new owners will learn how to open and run profitable coffee businesses through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
Based on Ubert's Book, Seven Steps to Success: a Common-Sense Guide to Succeed in Specialty Coffee, the program has helped hundreds of independent coffee shops in 30 states become thriving businesses.
A 7 Steps coffee shop startup consultant will guide each new owner through every step – from scouting a profitable location and writing a coffee shop business plan to planning a menu, choosing equipment, hiring staff and providing comprehensive training.
As a one-stop shop for independent coffee shops, Crimson Cup also supplies award-winning coffee, the best coffee shop supplies in the business, and ongoing support to help coffee businesses thrive.
"We set up new business owners to reach their goals," Ubert said. "Whether it's to have a successful business, to delight your customers, or to support your local community, our 7 Steps team can help you get there. We've already helped open hundreds of other coffee shops around the country."
After a new coffee shop opens, the 7 Steps team supports them through grand opening celebrations and beyond to ensure ongoing success.
Crimson Cup customer Tracy Heitmeyer opened 5 Bean Coffee in Reynoldsburg, Ohio in 2008.
"Without Crimson Cup's help, I would never have been able to set up my shop as efficiently," she said. "Frankly, I am not sure if I would have stayed in business."
Ubert said he continues to see strong opportunity for new coffee shop owners. "There are so many cities and towns that lack a good coffee shop," he said. "We're here to help anyone who wants to get started in specialty coffee."
7 Steps Sales Leader Scott Fullerton is the first contact for all new coffee shop owners. Email sfullerton@crimsoncup.com or call 1.888.800.9224.
"If you've ever dreamed about opening a coffee house, I'd love to help you get started," Fullerton said. "We've helped hundreds of entrepreneurs take the leap from dreaming about a coffee shop to opening their doors. Chances are, we can help you!"
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns five Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea