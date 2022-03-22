NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The region of Atlantic Canada includes the four eastern provinces of New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island, a diverse outdoor paradise of rugged coastlines, lush greenery, and extensive parks and trail systems.
With the U.S./Canadian border open, the region is prepared to welcome travelers back during its peak summer and fall season in 2022 with temperate weather and unlimited outdoor adventures. Plus, with the provinces located just north of the border of Maine, it's an accessible destination for Northeast-based road trippers as well as adventurers from across the U.S.
Provincial Parks and Parkways in New Brunswick
Visitors can hike and drive through coastal cliffs, river estuaries, waterfalls, pristine beaches, and a 275-ft suspension bridge at the 19-mile Fundy Trail Parkway. Scheduled to open later this year, the Hearst Lodge and Cabins offer a cozy hike-in getaway along the shore of the Big Salmon River with historical ties to the CEO of the Hearst Corporation, John Miller, who loved salmon fishing in the area.
As the largest and most remote park in New Brunswick, Mount Carleton Provincial Park offers views of more than ten million trees from the top of its mountain. Travelers might see a moose cooling off in the lake while canoeing or spot more than 100 types of birds on a hiking excursion. It's a designated dark sky preserve with ample stargazing and camping available.
Water Excursions on the Avalon Peninsula in Newfoundland and Labrador
In Colliers Bay on the southeastern Avalon Peninsula, A Little Cup of Sea offers paddle boarding excursions from June through September, as well as seaside beach huts to relax by the water during the day. Complimentary teas are available, and guests are invited to play games, read a book, and light the woodstove fire while listening to the sounds of the sea.
Nearby, guests can also join Wind at Your Back Adventures for a kayaking tour around Spread Eagle Pond, followed by a picnic. The Markland Lazy River Float is also available for travelers to float along a natural river through a beautiful farming village while relaxing and enjoying the scenery.
Adventurous Culinary Experiences in Nova Scotia
Curious culinary minds, foragers, and nature watchers can join Gourmet by Nature Wild Food & Tours to connect with the wild landscape of Nova Scotia through food. Participants will source their meals through foraging, fishing, and hunting, before ending their tour with a gourmet outdoor dining experience. Tours may focus on wild edibles, game bird hunts, and more, and are available all four seasons with a licensed, local chef and guide.
The LaHave Islands Glamping Adventure takes travelers island hopping by kayak to colorful fishing communities along pristine coasts, before indulging in fresh seafood prepared on the beach by a local guide. Accommodations for the night are in a canvas tent set up on a private island, surrounded by marine wildlife and white sand beaches. Activities include yoga sessions with a guide, kayaking, hiking, and sipping on local wines with Nova Scotia sourced oysters and lobster.
Two Extensive Trail Systems in Prince Edward Island
The 169-mile Confederation Trail runs from the west end of Prince Edward Island to the east end, built on a decommissioned railway line. It's best explored by bike or on foot, with branch trails that run through small towns and communities, including through the capital city of Charlottetown.
Casual walkers and seasoned hikers can circumnavigate Prince Edward Island on the 435-mile Island Walk, which features inland and coastal areas of the province, crossing over the Confederation Trail in some places and taking travelers to red sand beaches, quiet street inns, and restaurants.
About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):
This project has been made possible through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.
