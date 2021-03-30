RUTHERFORD, Calif., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley's quintessential adult getaway, today announced the reopening of The Restaurant, the property's culinary landmark, beginning April 1, featuring a new two- or three-course prix fixe lunch menu ; a three- or four-course prix fixe or six-course tasting menu for dinner service; and a three-course brunch menu available on Saturdays and Sundays. The Restaurant, one of Napa Valley's first fine dining establishments and recipient of 13 consecutive Michelin Stars, is synonymous with Wine Country cuisine and widely considered a "must experience" culinary destination among discerning travelers and locals alike.
Simultaneously, the hotel's Bistro and Bar will welcome guests with its original menu concept featuring a range of casual dishes meant to be enjoyed with refreshing cocktails, craft brews and a vast selection of more than 40 wines by the glass that offer a balanced selection of California and French/Old World wines.
Enhancements to the hotel's beverage program include a range of palate pleasing Aperitifs, French-Inspired Cocktails, and elevated "Classics" featuring the most indulgent versions of time-honored standards such as the Martini, Manhattan, Old Fashioned and Negroni, along with an array of Speciality Cocktails and a new selection of Digestifs.
"Reopening The Restaurant is something we've all been looking forward to these many months as it's the cornerstone for the full sensory experience of the property. Dining on the Terrace can transport you to the south of France while seated in the heart of Napa Valley," said Bradley Reynolds, Managing Director of Auberge du Soleil. "We've missed the special birthdays, anniversaries and celebrations that our guests share with us and we can't wait to begin creating life-long memories together once again."
In celebration of the reopening, all lunch and dinner patrons dining at The Restaurant during the month of April will enjoy a complimentary taste of Napa Valley's Schramsberg Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine.
Auberge du Soleil offers spectacular panoramic views of vineyards and mountain vistas from the expansive outdoor terrace, where guests may sip, savor and linger over the dining experience of their choice: The Restaurant, with an elevated fine-dining approach that showcases seasonal, locally-grown ingredients prepared with French techniques; or the Bistro and Bar, which provides the ideal mid-valley respite for an informal lunch between wine tastings or a casual dinner to relax over at the end of the day.
Robert Curry has served as Executive Chef at Auberge du Soleil since 2005, overseeing the culinary program at The Restaurant, Bistro and Bar and hotel's Private Dining exclusively for Weddings and Events. Curry began his culinary career in his native Los Angeles and received his degree from the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park. After graduation, he was recruited by Michael Richard and Alain Giraud for Citrus Restaurant in New York. In the late '90's he travelled to France working with Alain Ducasse at his three-star Louis XV in the Hotel de Paris, Joseph Thuet at the Moët & Chandon Résidence de Trianon in Epernay, and in Paris at the two-star Michel Rostang. He later served as Executive Chef at the Wine Spectator Greystone Restaurant at the CIA in St Helena, California, eight years at Domaine Chandon in Yountville, as Executive Sous Chef under Philippe Jeanty and ultimately succeeding him as Executive Chef.
Reservations are now being accepted for The Restaurant by contacting Auberge du Soleil at 707.967.1211 or online via OpenTable. Beginning April 1, The Restaurant will be open for Lunch, Wednesday-Friday from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM, followed by Dinner service from 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM. Brunch will be offered on Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM. The Restaurant will open seven days a week starting May 1.
The Lunch menu will offer a two course prix fixe for $60 and three-courses for $75. Dinner service will feature three courses for $135, four courses for $155 or a six-course tasting menu for $185. All menus include vegetarian selections available with each course.
The Bistro and Bar offers continuous service seven days a week from 11:30 AM to 11:00 PM. Reservations are suggested via 707.967.1211 or online at OpenTable.
Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of the South of France and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, spectacular valley views, a 13-time Michelin Star award-winning Restaurant, and exclusive Auberge du Soleil Spa. Known for passionate, intuitive service that sets the standard for gracious hospitality, the property is a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts.
Auberge du Soleil consistently receives the highest accolades from the hospitality industry, discerning guests and the media, and is perennially ranked among the best and most romantic hotels in the world by influential publications. For more information please visit http://www.aubergedusoleil.com and follow at facebook.com/AubergeduSoleil and on Twitter and Instagram at @AubergeduSoleil. For reservations and availability contact the hotel directly at 800.348.5406 or email ads.reservations@aubergeresorts.com.
