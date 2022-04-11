Exclusive partnership with local apéritif producer, Haus, showcases Rosé-themed cocktails, while Rosé-inspired spa services and amenities are featured throughout the resort
RUTHERFORD, Calif., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Signaling the first taste of summer, Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley's quintessential adults-only getaway, unveils its third-annual, month-long "Rosé All May" celebration centered around the release of the hotel's private label Rosé. Throughout the month of May, hotel guests are invited to join in the festivities by reserving a Rosé All May special offer that includes:
- A two-night stay in a choice of luxurious accommodations (Sunday through Thursday)
- An upgrade to the next available room category upon arrival (subject to availability)
- In-room welcome bottle of Auberge du Soleil Rosé
- Three-course prix fixe lunch on the hotel's famed outdoor dining terrace, with each course paired with a select Rosé
- Full breakfast served daily at the Michelin Star Restaurant
- 10% off all services at the exclusive Auberge du Soleil Spa
- Access to the complimentary Mercedes-Benz Guest Drive Program
"Nothing expresses the first taste of summer like a perfectly chilled glass of Rosé," said Bradley Reynolds, Managing Director of Auberge du Soleil. "Each year we look forward to celebrating the official opening of Rosé Season by showcasing everyone's favorite summer beverage throughout the property. From complimentary daily Rosé tastings to Rosé-inspired spa services, Auberge du Soleil will be 'in the pink' the entire month of May."
Special Rosé cocktails will be featured throughout the month as Auberge du Soleil partners with Haus, a local pioneer of farm-to-bottle apéritifs, to create refreshing low-ABV (alcohol by volume) beverages. Guests may enjoy Haus Spa Water featuring Haus Rose Rosé served over ice with cucumber and lemon while relaxing after a treatment at the Spa; a Rose Rosé Spritz while lounging poolside; or a refreshing Haus on the Rocks at The Bistro.
"We're thrilled to work with the team at Auberge du Soleil, who share our values of quality, sustainability, and creativity," said Helena Price Hambrecht, Haus Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to working together to bring a unique, rose-themed cocktail experience to Napa Valley."
In addition, the following Rosé All May amenities will be available to all guests at the property throughout the month:
- A selection of still and sparkling Rosés available at guest check-in
- Welcome bottle of Auberge du Soleil Rosé delivered to each guest room upon arrival
- La Vie en Rosé Body Treatment and Rejuvenating Rose Spring Facial featured at the exclusive Auberge du Soleil Spa
- Complimentary afternoon Rosé tastings in the Courtyard each day of the month
- An expanded list of still and sparkling Rosés served by the glass at The Bistro
- Rosé Sangria served at the La Plage adult swimming pool and sun terrace
To reserve the Rosé All May guest stay experience book online or contact Auberge du Soleil Reservations directly at 1.800.348.5406. Dining reservations are available at OpenTable for The Restaurant and The Bistro.
About Auberge du Soleil
Inspired by the relaxed sophistication of the South of France and infused with California soul, Auberge du Soleil features wine country's most luxurious accommodations, spectacular valley views, a Michelin Star Restaurant, and the exclusive Auberge du Soleil Spa. Nestled within a 33-acre hillside olive grove, the "Inn of the Sun" is celebrated for delivering passionate, intuitive service that embodies gracious Napa Valley hospitality. The 50 residential-style rooms, suites and private maisons set the stage for romance in the seclusion of the adults-only environment. The property is a long-standing member of Relais & Châteaux, an international association of outstanding boutique properties known for their excellence in hospitality and the culinary arts and the flagship hotel for the Auberge Resorts Collection.
For more information visit http://www.aubergedusoleil.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook @AubergeduSoleil.
About Haus
Haus is the pioneer of the modern apéritif market, creating better-for-you, great tasting low-ABV beverages for every palate. Made with natural, responsibly sourced fruits, herbs, and botanicals, Haus is transparent about their processes and ingredients so you know exactly what's in your glass. With about half the alcohol of hard liquor, Haus is for those who want to enjoy the social ritual of drinking without the undesired consequences. Haus is sold in select retail, bars, and restaurants across California with continued expansion to other states in 2022. Visit drink.haus and follow along @drinkhaus.
About Relais & Châteaux
Created in 1954, Relais & Châteaux is an organization of more than 560 exceptional hotels and restaurants run by independent men and women, all driven by a passion for their profession and dedicated to the authenticity of the relationships they build with their customers. With operations on all five continents, from the vineyards of Napa Valley to Provence and the beaches of the Indian Ocean, Relais & Châteaux members invite all to discover the art of living enshrined in the location's culture, and share a unique, human story. Relais & Châteaux members have a profound desire to protect and showcase the richness and diversity of the cuisine and inviting cultures of the world. They worked towards this goal, along with the goal to preserve local heritages and the environment, through a UNESCO Manifesto in November 2014. For more information please visit http://www.relaischateaux.com.
About Auberge Resorts Collection
Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 22 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.
For more information: aubergeresorts.com
Connect with Auberge Resorts Collection on Facebook Twitter and Instagram @AubergeResorts and #AlwaysAuberge
About The Friedkin Group
The Friedkin Group is a privately-held consortium of automotive, hospitality, entertainment, sports and adventure companies. These organizations include: Gulf States Toyota, GSFSGroup, US AutoLogistics, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Resorts Collection, AS Roma, Imperative Entertainment, 30WEST, NEON, Diamond Creek Golf Club, Congaree and Legendary Expeditions. The Friedkin Group is led by Chairman and CEO Dan Friedkin. For more information, visit http://www.friedkin.com.
Media Contact
Renee Risch, Auberge du Soleil, 707.967.3105, renee.risch@aubergeresorts.com
Rachel Zembraski, Murphy O'Brien Public Relations, (310) 453-2539, rzembraski@murphyobrien.com
SOURCE Auberge du Soleil