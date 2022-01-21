MILL VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection, the leading brand of one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences, today debuts Taste of Auberge, a new series of inspiring epicurean events featuring pop-ups and chef residencies at its properties throughout 2022. Celebrating the connection that can be made over food, the series is an authentic collaboration between each property's renowned executive chef and the world's leading chefs, interpreting the highest quality local and seasonal ingredients through a global and creative lens. Bringing restaurants such as three Michelin star SingleThread to The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, New York City's beloved Nami Nori to Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Hawai'i and Central, ranked no. 4 in the world by the World's 50 Best Restaurants, to Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos, Taste of Auberge presents unique opportunities to engage with incredible chefs through intimate dinners, immersive cooking classes and private tastings, all illuminated by the local cuisine and culture of each destination.
"Unforgettable experiences have been at Auberge Resorts Collection's core since inception. We are continuing that legacy by bringing talented chefs together to create culinary magic in our stunning locations," said Michele Evans, vice president of food and beverage, Auberge Resorts Collection. "With more than 45 events taking place across 15 properties, Taste of Auberge will be one of the most exciting and dynamic destination culinary series in the world. Our chefs and the visiting chefs-in-residence look forward to creating extraordinary dining experiences for our guests throughout 2022."
Taste of Auberge culinary journey highlights include:
Restaurant Pop-Ups Serving International Flavors
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City is partnering with Chefs Kyle and Katina Connaughton, of the three Michelin star restaurant SingleThread, to pop up Taste of Auberge: Usu-Zan by SingleThread at Blue Sky, presented by Chase Sapphire®, for a 7-course hot pot dinner featuring seafood from the coasts of California and Japan and vegetables from the SingleThread Farm and Gracie's Farm at Blue Sky. The nearly sold-out engagement, which will run between January 20-30, 2022, is equally inspired by the lodge's Executive Chef Galen Zamarra's esteemed knowledge of the alpine ingredients in Utah as it is the remote Hokkaido village where the Connaughton's lived and honed their education in farming and cooking. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/usuzanatthelodgeatbluesky.
Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is bringing New York's cult-favorite Japanese restaurant, Nami Nori, to Hawai'i for a two-week pop-up from February 11-24, 2022. The pop-up will feature several exclusive experiences including a nightly three-course seated Temaki dinner, as well as on-the-go hand rolls at the Surf Shack. Utilizing Mauna Lani's esteemed knowledge for sourcing local fish and produce, the Taste of Auberge: Nami Nori at Mauna Lani menu will be tailored with influence from the resort's Executive Chef Matt Raso. On certain evenings, the experience will be adapted to host a Temaki cooking class led by Nami Nori's Chef Taka Sakaeda. Reservations can be made at exploretock.com/maunalaniresort.
Chef Ryan Hardy, owner of the Italian-inspired New York eatery Charlie Bird from Delicious Hospitality Group, will bring the restaurant's cult-favorite dishes to Kennebunk, Maine and host several unique dining events for guests of White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection over April 22-24, 2022. In partnership with the inn's Culinary team, Taste of Auberge: Charlie Bird at White Barn Inn will be inclusive of an interactive event, curated dinner and a special turndown amenity.
Gastronomic Series Promise Bucket List Dining Experiences All Year Long
In Los Cabos, Mexico, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection presents an exclusive gastronomy series in which standout chefs from Mexico and Latin America work with heirloom Baja ingredients from land and sea alongside Executive Chef Yvan Mucharraz. Heralded by Chef Virgilio Martínez of Peru's Central, one of the World's 50 Best Restaurants, the series will bring the spirit of Lima to Los Cabos May 6-8, 2022. Taste of Auberge: Baja Lab Kitchen at Chileno Bay will occur monthly throughout signature restaurant COMAL's fifth anniversary year and include the exceptional opportunity for private in-villa tasting dinners with each chef.
Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection has unveiled Taste of Auberge: Flavors of Malliouhana, a year-long curated series with world-renowned chefs to celebrate Anguilla's rich traditions and flavors. Author, television personality and award-winning Chef JJ Johnson will be the series' presenting chef this March, followed by James Beard award-winning owner and Chef Nina Compton in July. Known for his barrier-breaking style that is illuminated by the Caribbean flavors of his upbringing, Chef Johnson's 3-week residency will take place March 11-26, 2022, and will feature epicurean events, live cooking demonstrations and exclusive menu items throughout the resort.
Star Chefs Take Up Residency to Interpret Local Ingredients
Founded on farming and community, the brand new Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection in Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica is guided by the philosophy of eating close to nature. The resort's husband-and-wife chef team, Arno Janse van Rensburg and Liezl Odendaal, will be joined by Francis Mallmann's protegee Chef Norberto Piattoni for Taste of Auberge: The Modestos at AltaGracia, a soulful expression of Costa Rican and Argentine culinary rituals, in 2022.
Celebrated husband and wife winemakers Andy Erickson and Annie Favia-Erickson will join Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen for an epicurean progression guided by the unrivaled Napa Valley power couple on February 11, 2022. Taste of Auberge: Favia Wines at Jerome will be an evening of incredible cuisine and legendary wine, featuring a six-course chef's tasting menu paired with wines that are hand-selected by Annie and Andy.
In Telluride, Madeline Hotel & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection invites epicureans to celebrate the spirit of Southwestern cuisine at Taste of Auberge: Annual Alpine Cookout at Madeline on July 2, 2022. The second annual event will draw visiting culinary icons, such as celebrity Chef Viet Pham and Texas all-star Chef Dean Fearing, who will collaborate with Executive Chef Bill Greenwood on a mouthwatering menu, including Chef Pham's famed Pretty Bird signature hot chicken sandwich.
Nationally-celebrated barbecue pitmaster Chef Elizabeth Karmel will bring her crowd-pleasing recipes to the Blue Ridge Mountains at Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection, cooking with fire alongside Chef Ryan DeRieux from March 10-13, 2022. Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection and Estate Wine Director Mary Catherine Edmondson will welcome Houston-based Sommelier June Rodil of Good Night Hospitality to Austin for a March 8, 2022 wine tasting event.
Partnership with Death & Co. Levels Up Cocktail Creativity
Auberge Resorts Collection has also formed a relationship with renowned cocktail institution Death & Co. Expanding upon a partnership with the brand's Austin property last year, The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection will host a multi-day collaboration in celebration of the seminal bar's third book, Death & Co: Welcome home, alongside a unique experience inspired by the storied surroundings of the Newport mansion. The weekend events will include a specialty cocktail class and a takeover of the mansion's bar, delivering the establishment's signature cocktails and branded menu.
Additional Taste of Auberge events will be announced throughout 2022. For more information or to book an experience, please visit aubergeresorts.com/culinary-getaways.
