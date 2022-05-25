The company's Taste of Auberge program delivers even more exciting chef partnerships, restaurant pop-ups and transformative dining events in the second half of 2022
MILL VALLEY, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Auberge Resorts Collection today announces new, travel-worthy epicurean experiences as part of its global culinary program, Taste of Auberge, bringing forth new stories in the kitchens, bars, farms and fields of its one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences. The next iteration of the program brings the company's award-winning chefs and mixologists together with creative culinary talents from around the world to create unique experiences that spotlight outstanding female chefs, Latin American chefs, plant-forward cuisine and zero-waste cooking. Each culinary event will provide an opportunity to sample the destination's local and seasonal heirloom ingredients through a global and creative lens. With highlights including Brooklyn's Michelin-starred Oxomoco, San Francisco's celebrated Saison, Mexico City's iconic Quintonil, Manhattan's beloved soul restaurant Cadence and New York's favorite cocktail bar, Please Don't Tell, the series' newest additions invite guests to engage with today's most innovative talent through intimate dinners, cooking classes and private tastings that honor each destination.
The newest Taste of Auberge culinary journeys include:
Pop-Ups with the World's Most Innovative Restaurants and Bars
Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection will bring Oxomoco, the Michelin-starred Brooklyn eatery serving cuisine authentic to Mexico's southwestern region, to Los Cabos between October 28 and November 6, 2022. Taste of Auberge: Oxomoco at Esperanza will offer a weekend of special dinners, such as an Oxacacan style barbeque highlighting ingredients found in the mountains, desert and sea of Baja, and additional culinary amenities crafted between Oxomoco's Chef Justin Bazdarich and Esperanza's Executive Chef Alexis Palacios.
This fall, Bishop's Lodge, Auberge Resorts Collection will welcome Mexico City's Quintonil, consistently honored on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, for two immersive dinners at signature restaurant SkyFire in Santa Fe, N.M. On November 26, 2022, Taste of Auberge: Quintonil at Bishop's Lodge will see the confluence of legacy Mexican and New Mexican flavors with a collaboration between Quintonil chef Jorge Vallejo and SkyFire's Executive Chef Pablo Peñalosa.
Etéreo, Auberge Resorts Collection in Mexico's Riviera Maya will debut a series of speakeasy pop-ups at its beach club, El Changarro, as well as experiential mixology experiences. The series will kick off with Please Don't Tell, one of Manhattan's most exclusive and award-winning cocktail bars, between July 1-10, 2022. The collaboration will celebrate mixology, Mayan ancestry and summer vibes. Taste of Auberge: Please Drink Tequila, a cheeky take on PDT's famous acronym, will take over bar and culinary destinations throughout the property with mixology and gastronomy additions created by PDT's award-winning founders, including legendary mixologist Jeff Bell. Following the residency, the partnership will live on through special cocktails and bites available throughout the property, such as the bar at Itzam.
From July 13-16, 2022, Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection in Aspen will welcome Uchi, Award-winning Chef Tyson Cole's signature non-traditional take on Japanese food, for a takeover of the property's Prospect restaurant. The menu will feature signature dishes by chef Lucas Candler and curated sake pairings by Stuart Morris, one of the only American Sake Masters. The weekend will also include private dining options and exclusive workshops for guests to enjoy.
Pushing the Boundaries with Innovative and Sustainable Plant-Based Cooking
Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection n will partner with Cadence, named one of the best new restaurants of 2021 by The New York Times, to infuse plant-based Southern soul into the Costa Rica wellness resort, located near one of the world's only Blue Zones. Guests can experience Chef Shenarri Freeman's cooking style, which puts wellness and sustainability at the forefront, through Taste of Auberge: Cadence at AltaGracia, featuring curated dinners at Grano, a cooking class, holistic health workshops and new menu items at THE WELL's kitchen.
The Lodge at Blue Sky, Auberge Resorts Collection in Park City, Utah, will celebrate the growing season by honoring the earth's bounty with its monthly summer dinner series, Taste of Auberge: Harvest Dinners at Gracie's Farm, starting June 14, 2022. Each Harvest Dinner singles out ingredients at their peak - from shoots and greens to garlic and summer tomatoes. Guests will learn about the regenerative methods employed by the Gracie's Farm team from Lynsey Gammon, the resort's "farmher," that result in palate-popping, nutrient-dense flavors with a farm tour, cocktail hour and 4-course herbivorous tasting menu by the Lodge's James Beard award-winning Executive Chef Galen Zamarra.
Putting the Power of Female Chefs and Leaders on Display
In addition to Chef Shenarri Freeman's residency at Hacienda AltaGracia, Nina Compton, the St. Lucia native and James Beard award-winning chef and founder of Compère Lapin, will take up residency at Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection in Anguilla this summer. Her reign will kick off the weekend of July 22, 2022, with a welcome cocktail party at Bar Soleil where guests will have the chance to meet Chef Compton, followed by a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to cook alongside the esteemed chef. Closing out her weekend of programming, Chef Compton will host a Sunday Brunch. Her residency will continue at Malliouhana, Auberge Resorts Collection through August 19, 2022.
Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection in Washington, Conn., has appointed Cortney Burns, the renowned alumni of New York's Bar Tartine and San Francisco's lauded kitchen Quince, as the third female chef talent and the newest addition to its inspiring chef program. Using the destination as her muse, Burns will allow the fertility of Litchfield farms to inspire her dishes at each of its culinary outlets, including The Garden Room.
Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection in Los Cabos will conclude its year-long culinary series, Taste of Auberge: Baja Lab Kitchen, with headliner Daniela Soto-Innes, the youngest chef to be named World's Best Female Chef, on December 3, 2022. Empowering women-led brands and purveyors across Mexico, the resort has also just opened YAYA, a new restaurant helmed by Chef Eliana Godinez with deep respect for the made-from-scratch and live-fire cooking traditions passed down by female elders from around the world.
California Wine Country's most intimate adults-only retreat, Auberge du Soleil, will debut three Full Moon Sip and Soak experiences at the exclusive Spa du Soleil. Each event coincides with the full moon calendar in June, July and August and will feature soaking under the stars along with a biodynamic wine tasting hosted by neighboring Quintessa winery in Napa Valley and Flowers Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma County. In addition, Auberge du Soleil is partnering with Le Creuset, the renowned French pioneer of colorful enameled cast iron cookware, to offer a three-course prix fixe lunch in celebration of Bastille Day (July 14), with the main course delivered in the brand's renowned Dutch ovens and sauteuses. Each course will be paired with French wines. Advance reservations are available at OpenTable.com.
In Aspen, Colo., Hotel Jerome, Auberge Resorts Collection will inspire epicureans with various partnerships during the destination's event of the year: Aspen Food & Wine Classic. Known as the social hub of Aspen, the property will provide guests with insider access to an array of exclusive events happening at the property from June 16-19, 2022 through their 'Epicurean Passport' program. Hotel Jerome has announced exceptional culinary programming and unforgettable epicurean events, including a Tequila & Caviar Lounge on the Sky Terrace curated by Casa Dragones's female tequila master. The hotel will also host Black on Black, an incredible evening celebrating black talent across the epicurean landscape, which will include a chef's dinner with wine pairings from celebrated female vintners The McBride sisters and Vineyard Manager Brenae Royal. The dinner will be followed by the Black on Black after party hosted by Gary Obligicion of the Alinea Group, celebrating Black mixologists including female bartender Tokiwa Sears. The event will take place at Bad Harriet, Hotel Jerome's cocktail lounge inspired by strong women throughout history.
Spotlighting A Commitment to Sourcing Locally
The new European-inspired Goldener Hirsch, Auberge Resorts Collection will unveil Taste of Auberge: Maille Mustard at Goldener Hirsch, a local foraging expedition that will bring guests on a journey outdoors to explore the fertile mountains of Deer Valley, Utah. Led by Maille's Mustard Sommelier Brandon Collins, in conjunction with the hotel's Executive Chef Nicolas Lebas, the experience will also include a collaborative dinner event on August 20, 2022.
Barton Seaver, the Maine-based chef and leader in seafood sustainability activism, will bring his passion and experience from time spent working on fishing boats and in small family-run restaurants to White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection in coastal Kennebunk, Maine. Taste of Auberge: Barton Seaver at White Barn Inn will include a quintessential mussel bake, fresh oyster and beer tasting and a seated dinner, all with locally-sourced seafood prepared from fin to tail. The activation will take place October 28-30, 2022.
Grace Hotel, Auberge Resorts Collection in Santorini has just opened the second permanent restaurant by Lefteris Lazarou—Greece's most celebrated chef whose cooking has impressed the palates of presidents and royalty and awarded him Greek cuisine's first-ever Michelin star—with the debut of Varoulko Santorini. Set to be Greece's most sensational new dining destination, the restaurant primarily showcases what's found in the Mediterranean.
In Austin, Texas, Taste of Auberge: Saison at Commodore Perry will bring the team from San Francisco's two Michelin-starred Saison Hospitality in to lead various experiences such as a fire cooking workshop and an intimate coursed dinner in Commodore Perry Estate, Auberge Resorts Collection's gardens on November 4 and 5, 2022. The menu will be focused on the bounty of the Austin landscape and accompanied by many of the unique fermentations foraged and made by the Saison team.
For more information or to book an experience, please visit aubergeresorts.com/culinary-getaways.
