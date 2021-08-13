NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Napa Valley and Sonoma are to wine as Honduras is to coffee. Honduras is the largest coffee producer in Central America and ranks fifth globally. Honduras takes its coffee and coffee culture very seriously with 15 of its 18 states producing beans. Many Hondurans have such a developed coffee palate that they're recognized worldwide for their ability to identify the attributes of specific brews in just one sip.
The majority of the country's coffee is produced in the western region including the area near Copán Ruins where many Arabica varieties such as bourbon, caturra, typica, catuai and pacas are grown. The country's coffee prowess has also caught the attention of A-listers. In 2019, actor Daniel Radcliffe invested in Finca Jerusalen coffee farm located in Santa Barbara, Honduras.
Most cafes and/or baristas have their own farms where they produce coffee for their shops. Producing high quality beans is a major priority for Honduran coffee farmers, which allows visitors to sample coffee they may never find in North America. As such, there are several coffee tourism experiences with Honduran companies that specialize in this niche.
FARMERS FIRST COFFEE TOUR – Farmers First Coffee works directly with coffee farmers from Honduras and Peru to source coffee, offering a 50% bonus on top of the market price farmers receive which is as much as four times higher than fair trade. The company also offers one-day and three-day coffee tours that offer a close look at coffee from bean-to-cup from the perspective of a small-scale Honduran farmer. Visitors will be able to meet with a coffee farmer, enjoy coffee in his or her home, tour the property, participate in a "quality test" (reminiscent of a wine tasting), and learn about the full coffee process and how to brew the perfect cup of coffee. Email tours (at) farmersfirstcoffee (dot) com to learn more.
THE CAFÉ WELCHEZ TOUR – Located 30 minutes outside of Copán Ruins at Finca Santa Isabel, visitors can learn about the harvesting and production of the popular Café Welchez brand, some of the finest high elevation coffee in the country. Tours can be booked here.
CAFÉ RURAL SEIS VALLES – Located just outside of Santa Rosa, Seis Valles offers a look inside a family-owned finca where the focus is on creating a better cup of coffee through cultivation and harvesting. Orlando Valles, the family patriarch, is passionate about sharing his sustainable coffee production process with visitors from around the world. Tours must be reserved in advance via social media or +504 8753-2048.
CAFÉ SAN RAFAEL – Café San Rafael is a sustainable coffee farm and café in Copán Ruins. At this fully organic operation, beans are handpicked by trained professionals at optimal ripeness. San Rafael also use a variety of shade trees, which promote biodiversity, provide a bird habitat, and help conserve rainforests.
Located in the heart of Central America, Honduras is a destination rich in biodiversity as home to a diverse array of ecosystems including dense rainforests, towering cloud forests, rushing rivers, and the largest coral reef in the Americas. This landscape provides the setting for boundless outdoor and adventure activities including whitewater rafting, waterfall repelling, birdwatching, SCUBA diving, snorkeling and more. Honduras was an important center of the ancient Mayan world, and archaeologists and history buffs are drawn to the Copán Ruins, a UNESCO World Heritage site located near the country's western border with Guatemala.
Four major airports serve Honduras in San Pedro Sula, La Ceiba, Roatan, and the capital city of Tegucigalpa, where a new modern airport is slated to open by the end of 2021. Direct air service from the United States is available on major carriers from New York City, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Dallas, New Orleans and Minneapolis.
