America's Favorite Jarred Beet Brand Wants to Reward Consumers for Their Original Recipes with Prizes and Bragging Rights
CHICAGO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As appetites turn to lighter fare during warmer months, Aunt Nellie's is calling for new and delicious plant-based recipes in its "You've Got Good Taste" recipe contest. Aunt Nellie's is partnering with Cheryl Malik, founder of 40 Aprons, to offer inspiration and ideas for making easy and delicious dishes starring fruits, vegetables, seeds, nuts, plant-based meat alternatives and more.
"I've been creating delicious, healthy recipes for my own family for more than a decade and I'm excited to work with Aunt Nellie's to share my expertise and inspire more people to try plant-based dishes," said Malik. "There are so many ways to cook with plant-based ingredients that are healthy and taste so great, you'll want to make them again and again."
Four winners will be selected whose recipes rise to the top for these qualities: creativity, flavor and flair and use of Aunt Nellie's products. Entrants can use any Aunt Nellie's product, including their wide range of jarred beets (sliced, whole, diced, pickled or not), sweet-and-sour red cabbage, Holland onions and more. Recipes must be original and may include plant-based meat alternatives if desired. The official rules can be found on AuntNellies.com/good-taste-contest/
Winners will receive $500 cash, family packs of Aunt Nellie's products and the opportunity for fame and glory during Aunt Nellie's Beet Week in October. Each winning recipe will be professionally photographed and prominently featured on Aunt Nellie's website, Instagram and Facebook during beets' best week ever!
"We are so excited to see the plant-based recipes that people come up with," said Aunt Nellie's Marketing Administrator Julia Storie. "We love seeing people explore more plant-based recipes, and beets are a great place to start! They add color, taste and nutrition and they can even 'fill in' for meat in some recipes."
The "You've Got Good Taste" contest runs from June 1-22. Consumers can enter online at auntnellies.com/good-taste-contest/.
Aunt Nellie's, America's premier maker of jarred beets for more than 90 years, is named for Ms. Nellie Jones, a nationally recognized pioneer in home economics who championed rural homemakers, bringing them the latest scientific research through her role as state leader of the Home Economics Extension. Aunt Nellie's makes jarred beets and onions in multiple cuts, styles and flavors. All Aunt Nellie's products are shelf-stable and gluten free and all Aunt Nellie's recipes are easily downloadable and printable from its website. Visit AuntNellies.com for more information. Aunt Nellie's is owned by Seneca Foods Corporation, based in Marion, NY.
Here' is 40 Apron's take on the type of dish being sought in the Aunt Nellie's You've Got Good Taste Recipe Contest.
Pickled Beet Tacos
Prep: 15 minutes
Cook: 15 minutes Total: 30 minutes
Yield: 10 tacos
Ingredients:
1 16-ounce jar Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets liquid reserved
For the Black Beans:
1 15-ounce can black beans drained, rinsed
1 teaspoon paprika
1 teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon cumin
1 pinch salt
For the Pickled Red Onions:
1 cup pickling liquid from jar of Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets
1 small red onion thinly sliced
For the Avocado Sauce:
2 medium avocados peeled, pit removed
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
1 pinch salt
¼ teaspoon garlic powder
For the Tacos:
10 8-inch flour tortillas
fresh cilantro chopped, optional
any additional toppings
Instructions:
Add black beans, paprika, garlic powder, cumin, and salt to medium saucepan over medium heat. Stir well to combine, then cook 5 to 6 minutes or until mixture is warm. Taste and adjust seasonings as desired.
Meanwhile, pour 1 cup of liquid from jar of beets into second saucepan and warm over medium-low heat. Once liquid is simmering, add in sliced red onions and cook 3 minutes. Remove pickled onions from heat and set aside.
Add meat of avocados, lime juice, salt, and garlic powder to food processor bowl. Process until mixture is completely smooth.
Assemble tacos by filling each tortilla with sliced beets, warm black beans, pickled red onions, avocado sauce, and any additional toppings you prefer. Serve immediately.
Notes:
If your saucepan is too hot, you'll overcook the beans which can make them dry and crumbly. If that happens, just stir in approximately 3 tablespoons of water.
Make it Gluten-Free: For gluten-free pickled beet tacos, use your favorite gluten-free tortillas in place of flour tortillas in this recipe.
