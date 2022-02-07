CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As America settles in for winter cooking and cozy meals with family and friends, Aunt Nellie's celebrates Beet Week 2022 with 10 "unbeetable" recipes starring the root vegetable that has it all: nutrition, great taste, versatility, value and more.
Beet Week will run from Monday, Feb. 7 through Friday, Feb. 11 and will come to life on the brand's Instagram and Facebook pages (@auntnelliesvegetables). Each day two tempting recipes will be featured that highlight the different values beets possess such as: nutrition, versatility, value, convenience and of course, delicious taste. By following @auntnelliesvegetables on Instagram and commenting and tagging a friend in the contest post, fans will be entered in a random drawing for an "unbeetable" prize pack that includes a $200 Amazon gift card and TWO family packs of Aunt Nellie's products for the winner and a friend.
Beets are an ideal option for adding a pop of color, great taste, and nutrition to any dish. They are naturally fat-free, low in calories, and loaded with vitamins and minerals. Beets are especially rich in folate (20% of the daily value in a 3.5 ounce serving), which plays a key role in growth and development and heart health.
Aunt Nellie's Beets are also offer excellent value with versatile uses in a wide spectrum of delicious recipes, from sweets and snacks to soups, sandwiches, salads, and smoothies. Aunt Nellie's offers a variety of jarred whole and sliced pickled and non-pickled beets including single-serve cups of diced pickled beets when you are on the go!
"Beet Week is our chance to spread the word about the 'superpowers' of Aunt Nellie's beets," said Julia Storie, Aunt Nellie's marketing administrator. "Aunt Nellie's Beets are THE go-to for any home cook looking for a delicious, healthy, affordable, convenient and versatile ingredient and winter is a wonderful time to explore new recipes and flavors."
Beet Week was started by Aunt Nellie's in 2018 to introduce Aunt Nellie's to a new generation of home cooks. America's premier maker of jarred beets for more than 90 years, Aunt Nellie's is named for Ms. Nellie Jones, a nationally recognized pioneer in home economics who championed rural homemakers, bringing them the latest scientific research through her role as state leader of the Home Economics Extension. Aunt Nellie's makes jarred beets and onions in multiple cuts, styles, and flavors. All Aunt Nellie's products are shelf-stable and gluten free and all Aunt Nellie's recipes are easily downloadable and printable from its website. Visit AuntNellies.com for more information. Aunt Nellie's is owned by Seneca Foods Corporation, based in Marion, NY.
Check out one of Aunt Nellie's most popular recipes that will be shared during Beet Week!
Savory Beet and Goat Cheese Tart
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 large yellow onion, very thinly sliced (about 2 cups)
1 refrigerated pie crust (half of 15-ounce package)
1 jar (16 ounces) Aunt Nellie's Sliced Pickled Beets, well drained (See Note)
1 package (8 ounces) herb and garlic-flavored goat cheese
2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme
Grated or shredded lemon peel (optional)
Directions
Makes 10-12 servings
Preheat oven to 450˚F. In large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onions; cook and stir until softened and golden brown for about 15 minutes, reducing heat if necessary. Remove from heat.
Unroll crust and place on ungreased baking sheet. Spread onions evenly over crust, leaving a 1-inch border. Arrange beets over onions and dot with goat cheese. Sprinkle with thyme.
Fold pastry edge over beets crimping edges, leaving center uncovered. Bake until crust is golden, about 20 minutes.
To serve, slice into wedges and garnish with thyme and lemon peel, if desired.
