Recent release "A Taste of Brooklyn: When Only the Best Will Do" from Page Publishing author Frank Saulle is packed with gorgeous full-color photos and easy mouthwatering recipes honed by Chef Frank over more than a decade.
NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Frank Saulle, who has spent the last decade cooking and writing recipes that were handed down from his mother and grandmother, has completed his new book "A Taste of Brooklyn: When Only the Best Will Do": celebration of Italian American recipes. Chef Frank's introduction to the culinary world came when he was sixteen as a kitchen helper making pasta from scratch. He was inspired by how similar the recipes used at the store were to his family's recipes as well as how food brings people together. After moving to Las Vegas, Nevada, and shortly after his daughter was born, Frank realized he had enough recipes, stories, and experience in the kitchen to create and write a cookbook, and from there, this cookbook was born.
"I believe my cookbook will become a family favorite for you. All the recipes in this cookbook are a wide variety of dishes that are simply delicious," he said.
Published by Page Publishing, Chef Frank's mouthwatering collection, walks readers through how to recreate these delicious meals that can bring family and friends together around the table.
The book includes 120 easy Italian American family favorites and restaurant classics, true stories and cherished memories, delicious lite and healthy meals, and recipes for weeknights, holidays, romantic dinners, or any other occasion.
By combining a wealth of culinary experience, passion for food, an innovative approach, and vast food knowledge recognized by past employers, family, and friends, Chef Frank successfully combines his roots in Italian American cooking with his love for family values. Every meal that he creates reflects these values, providing not only excellent taste but also nourishment for the mind, body, and soul.
Readers who wish to experience this delectable work can purchase"A Taste of Brooklyn: When Only the Best Will Do" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
