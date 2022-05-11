The world-renowned chef launches her 11th book, a roadmap to cooking and eating like an Italian right in your own home, just in time for the May celebration which is observed in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In Washington DC, May has been proclaimed International Cultural Awareness Month. The observance celebrates global diversity with unique opportunities to experience other cultures. "There's no better way to initiate dialogue than through cuisine," says international chef Amy Riolo, "and cookbooks provide the perfect windows into all cultures." In Italian Recipes For Dummies, the best-selling author and co-founder of A.N.I.T.A (Accademia Nazionale Italiana Tradizioni Alimentari/National Academy of Italian Food Traditions) provides readers with the perspective, passion, and knowledge needed to master authentic Italian cuisine from anywhere in the world.
Now available on Amazon and via other booksellers in Kindle and Paperback versions, this highly anticipated volume is a step-by-step guide to creating authentic Italian dishes, starting from the basics and progressing to more advanced techniques and recipes. You'll discover how to shop for, plan, and cook authentic Italian meals properly. You'll also find guidance on how to incorporate the cultural, nutritional, and historical influences that shape classic Italian cuisine. Italian Recipes For Dummies includes individual chapters on staples of the Italian pantry: wine, cheese, and olive oil and more than 150 easy to recreate Italian recipes. It is the perfect book for amateur chefs, Italy aficionados, homemakers, and anyone else looking for culinary inspiration. Italian Recipes For Dummies is also an indispensable guide for people seeking healthier ways of shopping, cooking, and eating without giving up amazing flavors and rich foods.
Hungry for more? Chef Riolo's succulent recipes featured in the book include Insalata di mare/Seafood Salad, Salsa di pomodoro/Fresh Tomato Sauce, Cotolette d'agnello alla griglia/Grilled Lamb Chops, Insalata Caprese/Caprese Salad, Pizza Bianca con rucola e salmone affumicato/White Pizza with Arugula and Smoked Salmon, and Rigatoni al forno. Italian food is synonymous with elegance, simplicity, and rich tradition. Best of all, when made properly, it's healthy and delicious, too. Italian Recipes For Dummies shares genuine Italian recipes and strategies for preparing the world's most popular cuisine, starting from the basics. You'll learn how to stock your Italian pantry with the finest ingredients, make your own fresh pasta (and master the art of cooking the pre-made stuff), all while building a menu that any Italian grandmother would be proud of. Discover how easy and fun it is to recreate the taste of Italy in your own kitchen.
About Amy Riolo
As an award –- winning, best-selling, author, chef, television personality, and educator, Amy Riolo is one of the world's foremost authorities on culinary culture. She is known for sharing history, culture, and nutrition through global cuisine as well as simplifying recipes for the home cook. Amy is a Brand Ambassador for the Maryland University of Integrative Health, the Pizza University and Culinary Arts Center, and Ristorante d'Amore in Capri, Italy, and makes frequent appearances on numerous television and radio programs both in the United States and abroad. In 2019 she launched her private label collection of premium Italian imported culinary ingredients called Amy Riolo Selections which includes an extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and pesto sauce from award-winning artisan companies in Italy.
For more information on Amy Riolo, please visit amyriolo.com or to schedule media interviews, presentations, or events with Amy, please contact: tboggier@wiley.com.
Media Contact
Tracy Boggier, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., 1 201-748-5980, tboggier@wiley.com
SOURCE Amy Riolo