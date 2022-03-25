WASHINGTON, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In addition to its great flavor, honest olive oil provides such amazing health benefits that the positive research about it is too great to list. High quality (fresh, low-acidity, and high-phenolic) extra-virgin olive oil is one of the most healthful ingredients that money can buy. It is for this reason that award-winning chef and author of 11 books, Amy Riolo, decided to release her new privately labelled extra-virgin olive oil during National Nutrition Month. The highly anticipated EVOO can be purchased in store and online at LIFeSTYLE and online at DITALIA. Visitors to the DITALIA site can receive a 10% discount on all Amy Riolo Selections products and the entire website with discount code "amyriolo."
The characteristics of a superior quality extra-virgin olive oil are: a low acidity rate, freshness (preferably from the last year's harvest or not much beyond) and production methods which ensure the maximum number of antioxidants possible. According to the International Olive Council, an extra-virgin olive oil must have an acidity below 0.8 grams per 100 grams, or 0.8%. Amy Riolo Selections' newest batch by Fattoria Italiana Martelli boasts a stunningly low .18% rate which is a testament to its freshness and superiority to many other products on the market today.
Chef Amy Riolo's privately-labelled Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil is made by Fatttoria Italiana Martelli – an award-winning, fourth generation family-owned estate in a region of Italy that she is proud to lead culinary tours in. Her blend was individually crafted with two olive cultivars which are indigenous to Abruzzo, named "The greenest region in Europe" by CNN. In this carefully crafted blend, the Gentile di Chieti and the Intosso olive varieties are harvested directly from the plant and milled immediately, allowing harmonious, sweet, fresh, and fruity characteristics to permeate the oil.
"It is a great privilege for Fattoria Italiana Martelli to be able to collaborate with Amy Riolo, an entrepreneur whose objective is to make the excellence of authentic Italian products known by introducing innovations and the well-being of a healthy lifestyle to American tables," said Roberto Salerno, CEO and Owner, Fattoria Italiana Martelli. Located between the Adriatic Sea and the mountains, the Fattoria Italiana Martelli orchard is situated in a particular microclimate which is ideal for olive growing. Both the region's location and the Martelli family's olive growing techniques produce an oil with very low acidity rate, a high antioxidant content, and fantastic flavor.
The one-of-a-kind Amy Riolo Selections blend boasts notes of tomatoes, almonds, herbs, and artichokes. It pairs well with grilled and roasted meats, poultry and fish, tomato sauces, cooked vegetable dishes, salads, and a wide range of antipasti. Chef Amy Riolo also uses it to bake pizza, cakes, sweet breads, and muffins. The estate's specialties have earned them many Italian and international accolades, and they are committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability.
Olive oil has been proven to prevent the formation of blood clots and lower the levels of total blood cholesterol, which is believed to be responsible for the low incidence of heart problems such as angina, strokes, and sudden cardiac death in countries where olive oil is the main cooking fat. Cells in those following olive oil rich diets have been proven to be stronger and more resistant to oxidation, therefore ageing more slowly. The antioxidants found in olive oil are Vitamin E, carotenoids, and phenols such as hydroxytyrosol (known for its anti-inflammatory properties) and oleuropein (known for producing anti-bacterial effects). Epidemiological studies believe that olive oil is capable of protecting against malignant tumors in various places in the body and reduces the risk of breast, colon, skin, and bowel cancer.
Because of its anti-inflammatory benefits, extra-virgin olive oil is good for reducing the root cause of all illness: inflammation. While the consumption of only a few tablespoons of authentic extra-virgin olive oil per day can positively affect the health, most people in Italy and the Mediterranean region consume much more. In a traditional Mediterranean diet, "liquid gold," as extra-virgin olive oil is often called is treated as a culinary ingredient, a traditional medicine, and an important part of cultural heritage. By recognizing the virtues of true EVOO and choosing it based on craftsmanship, quality, flavor, freshness, traceability, and health-boosting characteristics, consumers will be able to take advantage of the health benefits and true flavor that it offers while supporting artisan producers and single estates.
About Amy Riolo
As an award –- winning, best-selling, author of 11 books, chef, television personality, and educator, Amy Riolo is one of the world's foremost authorities on culinary culture. In 2021 she co-founded the international organization A.N.I.T.A. (National Italian Academy of Italian Food). Amy is known for sharing history, culture, and nutrition through global cuisine as well as simplifying recipes for the home cook. A graduate of Cornell University, Amy is a food historian, culinary anthropologist, and Mediterranean Mediterranean Lifestyle lifestyle Ambassador ambassador who makes frequent appearances on numerous television and radio programs both in the United States and abroad. In 2019 she launched her private label collection of premium Italian imported culinary ingredients called Amy Riolo Selections which includes an extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and pesto sauce from award-winning artisan companies in Italy. She is the brand ambassador for the Maryland University of Integrative Health and the Pizza University & Culinary Arts Center.
