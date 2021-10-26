WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Each October, National Eat Better, Eat Together Month promotes the health, social, and communal benefits of eating with others. Since enjoying food with others is the foundation of the Mediterranean lifestyle, world-renowned author and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador Amy Riolo has chosen this symbolic month to not only release her 10th book, but also to encourage others to enjoy the pleasurable and beneficial ritual of communal dining.
Mediterranean Lifestyle For Dummies is for anyone who wants more flavor in their food, more wine in their glass, more friends at their table, and more enjoyment in their life. The transformational opportunity found in this lifestyle guide is about more than improving your diet and losing a few pounds. It reveals how to find a happier and healthier you without resorting to fads, tricks, shortcuts, or diets that only last a few days. By revealing the often-overlooked cultural traditions and lifestyle components that have earned the Mediterranean diet top-ranking among the world's diets, this book will help you to achieve lasting and meaningful results, anytime and anywhere.
Mediterranean Lifestyle for Dummies teaches readers everywhere how to achieve optimal health and live longer with timeless advice from Mediterranean culture — no matter where they live! This informative book includes practical ways to enjoy increased energy, better sleep, an improved attitude, and a revitalized social life. You'll learn to make a healthy, produce-based diet the centerpiece of a new approach to living that includes engaging with nature, making mealtimes sacred, and laughing at life every day.
With more than 30 delicious, simple, and authentic Mediterranean recipes from various countries in the region, Mediterranean Lifestyle for Dummies shows you how to benefit from ancient wisdom which has enabled people to survive and thrive well into their 90s and beyond for millennia. Learn how to adopt a food-friendly approach that makes cooking for yourself, friends, and family an opportunity for fun and memorable experiences. Discover how to organize your pantry and kitchen around Mediterranean principles so making simple, healthy foods becomes second nature. Last but not least, find the keys to making time for yourself, your family, and your friends by reconnecting with the outdoors, siestas, and communal meals.
In order to help readers begin eating better and eat together this October, Chef Amy Riolo is giving away four sets of Mediterranean Lifestyle For Dummies and the Amy Riolo Italian Primi Essentials Gift Box from Ditalia! The gift box contains an assortment of top quality Italian gourmet items needed to make authentic Italian food, including her private label, Amy Riolo Selections extra-virgin olive oil, sun-dried red pesto, and white balsamic dressing. The contest runs from October 26, 2021 – November 26, 2021, and one winner will be chosen each week. To enter, see official contest rules here. To purchase Mediterranean Lifestyle For Dummies, click here.
About Amy Riolo
As an award-winning, best-selling author, chef, television personality, and educator, Amy Riolo is one of the world's foremost authorities on culinary culture. She is known for sharing history, culture, and nutrition through global cuisine as well as simplifying recipes for the home cook. A graduate of Cornell University, Amy is a food historian, culinary anthropologist, and Mediterranean lifestyle ambassador who makes frequent appearances on numerous television and radio programs both in the United States and abroad. In 2019 she launched her private label collection of premium Italian imported culinary ingredients called Amy Riolo Selections which includes an extra-virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and pesto sauce from award-winning artisan companies in Italy.
