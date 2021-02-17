COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has launched an Amazon store, making its award-winning specialty coffee available for order 24/7 – with free shipping for home or office delivery.
Founder and President Greg Ubert said a strong demand for coffee home delivery presented an opportunity to amplify the impact of the company's farmer relationships.
"We believe coffee connects us to a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow," he said. "Pouring a cup of coffee is about more than just enjoying a delicious drink – it's about focusing on the good the coffee can create."
The move supports Crimson Cup's vision of establishing meaningful relationships that inspire healthy communities around the globe.
"We carry out our vision by empowering our people to do their best, helping entrepreneurs open and run thriving independent coffee shops, and supporting coffee farmers and their communities with initiatives that make their lives better," said Chief Operating Officer Mark Zobel.
Crimson Cup focuses on transparent coffee sourcing through direct trade relationships or through Fair Trade.
Through its unique Friend2Farmer initiatives, the company makes life-enriching education, health, sustainability, and economic growth impacts on small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
"Anyone who enjoys a quality cup of responsibly sourced coffee would want to try Crimson Cup," Ubert said. "You can feel good knowing that your purchase has a direct impact on the farming communities that cultivated your coffee."
At launch, the Amazon store features eight of the company's single-origin craft coffees, popular blends and flavored coffees.
Ubert recommended that craft coffee lovers try light roasted Ethiopian Kossa Kebena, which Crimson Cup buys directly from farmers in Ethiopia's Limmu region.
Among other honors, this entrancingly sweet coffee has won two Good Food Awards, which recognize the country's best-tasting and most responsibly sourced coffees.
"We highly recommend pour-over brewing methods to bring out the nuanced bright fruit and berry tasting notes," Ubert said.
For those who prize a smooth coffee with no bitter aftertaste, he recommended Crimson Cup's signature Armando's Blend, available in regular and decaf.
"We developed Armando's blend to help independent coffee shop owners grow their business with repeat customers," Ubert said. "This medium-roast blend tastes terrific as a drip coffee, espresso, or blended in drinks. Many say it's the best coffee they've ever tasted!"
For flavored coffee lovers, Ubert suggested Celtic Grogg. "The sweet and creamy caramel, butterscotch, and hazelnut flavors make this our top-selling flavored coffee," he said.
Other great-tasting Crimson Cup coffees on Amazon include decaf Tired Goat, light-roasted Crimson Sunrise, dark-roasted Jungle Love, light-and-dark-roasted Morning Commute, and flavored Sticky Toffee.
Ubert said he is excited about the new distribution's potential to help more coffee lovers enjoy Crimson Cup coffee, making a positive impact on coffee-growing communities.
"For nearly 30 years we have been unrelenting in our pursuit to serve an exceptional cup of coffee from bean to brew, to exceed the industry's best practices and to educate our customers and partners to do better," he said. "It's what defines our focus on good."
Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee franchise alternative program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available on Amazon and through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Houses and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
