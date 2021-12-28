SAN DIEGO, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXO Nutrition, a Southern California-based performance nutrition company, today announced its newly developed Pre-Workout and Recovery Gummies. Designed to give everyone—from elite athletes to professional parents—a better-energized workout, or a boost of energy when they need it and more rejuvenating recovery with powerful nutrients and non-chalky, delicious flavors.
The Pre-Workout Gummies are packed with scientifically backed nutrients like Beta-Alanine, proven to reduce muscle fatigue, Chromium Picolinate to help burn fat instead of muscle, and vitamin B12 to help turn the existing proteins and fats in your body into natural energy. These, paired with a precise dose of everyone's favorite stimulant, Caffeine, deliver a surge of long-lasting energy to make the most of any workout. Pre-Workout initially comes in a Mixed Berry flavor, though other flavors are planned in the future.
The Recovery Gummy boasts Branched Chain Amino Acids (BCAA), which can reduce exercise fatigue; Sodium, proven to help regulate muscle contraction, nerve function and blood volume; Protein to improve muscle gain; and Glutamine to help combat soreness after a tough workout—or even a crazy night out. The core goal of the Recovery Gummy is to get people back to normal faster after a physically taxing workout or event. Recovery initially comes in an "Orange" flavor, with more flavors to come.
Both the Pre-Workout and Recovery Gummies are small and easy to take on-the-go. While AXO Nutrition does provide recommended dosing based on our initial studies of the product, people can modulate their intake to the precise level they desire, which is a unique benefit of consuming nutrients in this fashion. For people with sensitive stomachs, or those who can't workout effectively after consuming a filling shake, AXO Nutrition gummies are an excellent way to ingest these powerful nutrients.
AXO Nutrition is trying to disrupt a $35B industry one gummy at a time. You can currently find the Pre-Workout and Recovery Gummies on Amazon and AXO.fit. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to Bronson@axo.fit.
More about AXO Nutrition
AXO Nutrition, founded in 2020 by fitness enthusiast and busy father Bronson Gannon, was developed to help everyday people get the energy they need to get up and move and recover from their workouts. The new nutrition company was born in Southern California, fitness mecca of North America, with the goal of making powdered supplements a thing of the past. At AXO Nutrition we want everyone to have that little extra something to power their day and help them accomplish their goals.
No more chalky powders. No more artificial junk. Just clean fuel to make people the superheroes they were meant to be. Wake up, perform, rest, repeat. Visit us at http://www.AXO.fit.
