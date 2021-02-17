ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pharmacist-created B4 has leveled up its popular ready-to-drink formula by releasing the first all-in-one wellness and performance supplement. The new Precovery™ Stack fuels everyday high performers with max hydration, natural detox, clean energy and powerful immune-boosting ingredients in one convenient powder pack.
Originally created by pharmacist and CEO John Mansour to fight the aftereffects of drinking alcohol, B4 quickly became a staple in consumers' everyday lives (with or without happy hour). Whether consumed before a workout, while traveling, to enhance focus or for daily wellness purposes, B4 allows health-conscious individuals to show up ready for everything they do, without compromise. So it's only natural Mansour took his tried-and-true formula a step further, bringing a new level of "powder" to the people (literally!).
And the timing couldn't be better. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, immunity supplement sales have soared; according to the Nutrition Business Journal, they are projected to spike above 25% from 2020 alone -- up from 8.5% growth to $3.3 billion overall -- marking the highest growth potential in a decade. (Read more about the benefits of key B4 ingredients for battling COVID-19 here.)
Well consumers, meet your one-stop-shop for all things health and wellness. B4 contains a powerful blend of 15 immunity-boosting ingredients, including B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, NAC, carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid and glutathione, the body's most powerful antioxidant. The supplement protects against pollutants, toxins and viruses and helps you stay hydrated.
Best part? The just-add-water travel design means you can have wellness quite literally at your fingertips at any time or place -- a trait 100-percent of surveyed consumers wanted after drinking B4 in a can.
"The launch of this product is a direct response to our consumers," explains John Mansour, creator of the B4 Precovery™ Stack. "There was a gap in the market and we zeroed in on curating our formula to ensure it offered the four key benefits of hydration, detox, immunity and caffeine-free energy -- and now, thanks to the powder pack, it's even more accessible and convenient."
Similar to its canned counterpart, the Precovery™ Stack is formulated with a lineup of 20 active pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, a proprietary blend of vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, plant extracts, amino acids and antioxidants -- stacking them together results in the only everyday wellness and performance supplement that provides these four key benefits:
- Maximum Hydration
- Natural Detoxifier
- Immunity Boost
- Caffeine-free Energy
The new formula also remains vegan, free of GMO, gluten, dairy, soy, allergens, artificial flavors, and synthetic colors, and features a slew of additional benefits including:
- Reduced B12 by half (catch more Z's)
- Reduced magnesium (fewer trips to the bathroom)
- Added DHM (another layer of liver protection and detoxifying)
- Reduced sugar levels (maximizing hydration)
- Removed preservatives
- Replaced artificial sweetener with natural sweetener
Available now in orange flavor, the B4 team has a full menu of Precovery™ Stack flavors in the works.
"At the core of our business is a deep passion to help people live their best lives every day," says Mansour. "This product allows consumers to no longer have to worry about taking 20+ supplements a day or relying on a simple multivitamin supplement that really doesn't give them enough ingredients to see any real benefit in their wellness."
"We believe when you're given the edge you need to show up ready, you can achieve more and empower others to do the same."
For more information, or to purchase the Precovery™ Stack, please visit DrinkB4.com.
About B4
B4 is the first all-in-one wellness and performance supplement for health-conscious, everyday high performers who need to bring their A-game to everything they do. The proprietary Precovery™ Stack offers maximum hydration, natural detoxifier, immunity boost and caffeine-free energy. Created by licensed pharmacist John Mansour, B4 powder contains a powerful blend of 15 immunity-boosting ingredients including B vitamins, calcium, magnesium, zinc, potassium, NAC, carnitine, alpha-lipoic acid and glutathione, the body's most powerful antioxidant. It also protects against pollutants, toxins and viruses and helps you stay hydrated.
