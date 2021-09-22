ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three in five Americans would end a date early or break up with someone if they had a food habit they found annoying – especially men – new research suggests.
In a new poll of 2,000 Americans, men on a first date are almost twice as likely as women (42% vs. 25%) to break up with someone or end a date early because of annoying food habits, yet are more likely to admit to having the same bad habits.
The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Farm Rich, looked at some of the biggest food habit pet peeves and found that 68% of respondents identified talking with your mouth full as the most inexcusable food sin.
Forty-nine percent of respondents also said dropping food on the floor and then eating it was unforgivable, thus ending the date prematurely. Slurping food is another big no-no, according to 52% of those asked.
Although talking while chewing was found to be the top offense, it's also the offense most people admitted they were guilty of, with 28% identifying it as a habit. Gen-Z proved to be the most tolerant age group with 73% saying they'd just politely ignore a food habit that annoyed them. On the other hand, Millennials are more outspoken, with almost two-thirds (61%) saying they'd politely ask the offender to stop. They're also the most likely to end a date or relationship over the offenses, with 48% saying they've done so.
Dip Debates
The poll also explored Americans' favorite dips and found that 69% of respondents are likely to order a dip when dining out — with the top favorite flavors all hailing from south of the U.S. border, including salsa (49%), guacamole (42%) and queso (38%). These top three choices are well-loved by all ages, with parents confirming their children are likely to go for the same ones.
While respondents love dips, they don't appreciate it when others double dip (44%) and 40% believe only one dip is appropriate per potato chip.
"Dips are a fun food and an important part of any gathering with friends and family," said Ciera Womack, Farm Rich Director of Marketing. "They're also a favorite comfort food…a small thing that can sometimes help us feel 'normal' again in stressful times."
Men and women also disagreed on how to pair foods with one of America's favorite tastes: guacamole. More than a third (36%) of women said guac goes best with tortilla chips, yet 28% of men said it goes on potato chips. Men and women did agree on one thing, however: salsa is a necessity while tailgating. One-third (33%) of both genders said it's never a proper tailgate without the salsa.
Seven in 10 of those polled say dips are their favorite appetizer – yet three in four prefer to purchase theirs at a grocery store or make it from scratch rather than ordering it at a restaurant.
Respondents love to spice up their dips: 44% want to add ground beef to their queso and 42% want to add jalapenos.
Strange but true: More than half of respondents are willing to take an actual dunk in their favorite dip…for a price. Fifty-two percent said they'd likely jump in a dunk tank, pool or tub filled with their favorite dip if it meant they'd get a year's free supply.
"People tend to get really creative when it comes to enjoying their favorite dips and snacks. So much so that we found dips can actually bring people together — folks love to talk about them, share them, photograph them and find craveable flavors that please everyone, including children, vegetarians and picky eaters," Womack added.
