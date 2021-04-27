NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BakeMeAWish.com, the leading national online gourmet gifting company, is thrilled to celebrate Pride Month with a special Happy Pride Cake ($58), bursting with the traditional rainbow colors of the LGBTQ+ flag. The Happy Pride Cake is a funfetti base with delicious vanilla frosting with colorful rainbow decoration around the side.
$10 of every purchase of the BMAW Happy Pride Cake will go toward the Ali Forney Center, the nation's largest LGBTQ+ teen and young adult homeless shelter and services organization.
"As a gay American, I couldn't be prouder to launch this delicious, celebratory treat for our LGBTQ+ family and friends," said Joseph Dornoff, President of Bake Me A Wish! "Giving back to our community through the Ali Forney Center is the icing on the cake!"
Additional celebratory Bake Me A Wish! treats perfect for Gay Pride Month, include such favorites as:
- Rainbow Cake ($55)
- JUMBO Diva Cupcakes ($45)
- Strawberry Funfetti Cake ($52)
- Mini Rainbows and Unicorns Cupcakes ($48)
- Solid Gold Flower Tower ($59)
The Gay Pride Rainbow flag first flew at the Gay Freedom Day Parade in San Francisco in 1978. Each of the original colors were designed to represent the spirit of Gay Pride:
- Hot pink represents sexuality.
- Red represents life.
- Orange represents healing.
- Yellow represents sunlight.
- Green represents nature.
- Turquoise represents magic and art.
- Indigo represents serenity and harmony.
- Violet represents spirit.
To order a gourmet bakery gift for your Gay Pride celebration visit http://www.bakemeawish.com/pride-gift-delivery.php.
About Bake Me A Wish!
Bake Me A Wish! was founded in 2005 with the mission to deliver divinely crafted birthday cakes and gourmet baked goods to anyone across the United States, wherever they are. BakeMeAWish.com features delicious gourmet dessert options including sumptuous recipes, personalized greeting cards and elegant packaging. 15 years later, Bake Me A Wish! offers a magnificent lineup of other mouthwatering bakery treats including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and pies. They have expanded their offering even further with gorgeous snack baskets. Bake Me A Wish! has become the go-to source for people in need of high-quality baked goods, and is excited to help make your gifting dreams come true. Bake Me A Wish! is located in New York, New York and delivers throughout the country.
About The Ali Forney Center
The Ali Forney Center's mission is to protect LGBTQ+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently. In 2002, Carl Siciliano founded the Ali Forney Center (AFC) in memory of, and after, a gender-nonconforming youth who was tragically murdered in 1997.
The organization has grown to become the largest agency dedicated to LGBTQ+ homeless youths in the country—assisting more than 2,000 youths per year through a 24-hour Drop-In Center, which provides over 70,000 meals annually, medical and mental health services through an on-site clinic, and a scattered-site housing program.
