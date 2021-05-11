NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate Father's Day, BakeMeAWish.com, the leading national online gourmet gifting company, is offering a mouthwatering "Best Dad!" Father's Day cake, bursting with color, that dad will be sure to love. The Best Dad Chocolate Cake for Father's Day commends the world's best dad in decadent, delicious vanilla icing and is the perfect gift for any sweet tooth. Bake Me A Wish!'s array of delectable Father's Day treats are freshly baked and can be delivered overnight with a personalized greeting card.
The Father's Day lineup from Bake Me A Wish! features mouthwatering, fresh-baked delicacies such as the celebratory Best Dad Chocolate Cake, a classic German Chocolate Cake oozing with chocolatey goodness, and a delectable Triple Chocolate Enrobed Brownie Cake. Dad will also love favorites from Bake Me A Wish!'s extensive and flavorful cake collection, including Chocolate Mousse Torte Cake and Tiramisu Classico Cake.
The official Bake Me A Wish! Father's Day lineup includes:
- Best Dad Chocolate Cake ($58)
- Chocolate Mousse Torte Cake ($48)
- Cookie and Brownie Crate ($48)
- German Chocolate Cake ($48)
- Triple Chocolate Enrobed Brownie Cake ($45)
- Tiramisu Classico Cake ($52)
- Boston Cream Cake ($45)
"The 'Best Dad' cake is just a sneak peek at our new Themed Cake line, " said Joseph Dornoff, President of Bake Me A Wish! "We're proud to offer an exciting new way to celebrate loved ones near and far. These gifts will have spectacular images and messages on the cake itself! And best of all - they're delicious!"
While we may not be able to celebrate Father's Day with dad this year, receiving a gourmet bakery gift with overnight delivery from BakeMeAWish.com is a thoughtful and heartfelt way to show your father how special he is to your and your family.
To order a gourmet bakery gift for your father and all of the outstanding men in your life for Father's Day, please visit http://www.bakemeawish.com.
About Bake Me A Wish!
Bake Me A Wish! was founded in 2005 with the mission to deliver divinely crafted birthday cakes and gourmet baked goods to anyone across the United States, wherever they are. BakeMeAWish.com features delicious gourmet dessert options including sumptuous recipes, personalized greeting cards and elegant packaging. 15 years later, Bake Me A Wish! offers a magnificent lineup of other mouthwatering bakery treats including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and pies. They have expanded their offering even further with gorgeous snack baskets. Bake Me A Wish! has become the go-to source for people in need of high-quality baked goods, and is excited to help make your gifting dreams come true. Bake Me A Wish! is located in New York, New York and delivers throughout the country.
