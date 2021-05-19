NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BakeMeAWish.com (BMAW), the leading national online gourmet gifting company, announces a fresh lineup of custom branded gifts filled with fresh-baked gourmet treats to connect colleagues and business associates wherever they are. BMAW corporate custom branded gifts allows businesses to share their brand experience in a unique way as businesses continue to adapt to participating in virtual meetings as the new normal.
"As the economy lifts off again, we're at the ready to help Fortune 500 companies and small companies get back to business," says Joseph Dornoff, President of Bake Me A Wish! "We have an extraordinary lineup of custom branded gourmet gifts that are personalized for your recipient and help reignite the passion that your employees and customers have been missing."
The outstanding lineup of corporate custom branded gifts from Bake Me A Wish! can be customized to capture a brand's authenticity providing an incredible experience for customers, clients, and employees. BMAW's new lineup of corporate branded gifts include:
- Wood-emblazoned logos on bespoke packaging designed to reflect a company's ethos
- Boardroom snack baskets with beautifully designed custom ribbons
- Branded stickers to showcase a brand's logo and enhance unique packaging
- Gorgeous gift towers brimming with delicious treats and tied off with a branded ribbon
- NEW! Image cakes - put your logo or brand directly on the cake!
Bake Me A Wish! also offers a custom-branded seamless, virtual gift certificate solution that allows employees and clients to receive gifts wherever they are.
To learn more about the unique ways businesses can show appreciation for clients, employees and potential customers, and for a special discount code, visit http://www.bakemeawish.com. Bake Me A Wish! offers guaranteed next day delivery.
About Bake Me A Wish!
Bake Me A Wish! was founded in 2005 with the mission to deliver divinely crafted birthday cakes and gourmet baked goods to anyone across the United States, wherever they are. BakeMeAWish.com features delicious gourmet dessert options including sumptuous recipes, personalized greeting cards and elegant packaging. 16 years later, Bake Me A Wish! offers a magnificent lineup of other mouthwatering bakery treats including cookies, brownies, cupcakes, and pies. They have expanded their offering even further with gorgeous snack and fruit baskets. Bake Me A Wish! has become the go-to source for people in need of high-quality baked goods, and is excited to help make your gifting dreams come true. Bake Me A Wish! is located in New York, New York and delivers throughout the country.
