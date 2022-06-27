NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baked Market by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA)" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 34% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for the baked market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The expansion of global players in the region through organic and inorganic organizational developments will facilitate the bakery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The potential growth difference for the baked market size is USD 165.49 billion at a CAGR of 6.12%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:
  • Market Driver
  • Market Challenges

The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets and the growing demand for organic and gluten-free products are some of the key market drivers. Because of the quality and freshness of their goods, consumers prefer in-store bakeries, which are found in supercenters and clubhouses. The in-store bakeries that supermarkets and hypermarkets are now offering make private label baked goods and sell them for less money. They have consequently emerged as a popular choice among budget-conscious buyers.

The baked market report is segmented by Product (Bread and rolls, Cakes and pastries, Cookies, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 

The baked market share growth in the bread and rolls segment will be significant for revenue generation. The bread and rolls segment of the global baked goods market primarily includes products such as whole wheat bread, sourdough, rye bread, pita bread, focaccia bread, multigrain bread, white rolls, and hot dog rolls, and sub rolls. The increasing demand for gluten-free bread and rolls is a major factor driving the growth of the segment. The increase in demand for free-from products such as bread, pies, and cakes is expected to encourage other major vendors to offer such products during the forecast period. 

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
    • Campbell Soup Co. - The company offers bakery products such as cookies, bread, baked chips, pretzel, and many more.
    • Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV - The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, and salted snacks and confectionery products, among others.
    • Mondelez International Inc - The company offers bakery products and snacks around the globe under the brands named Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka, and Toblerone chocolate along with Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.
    • Associated British Foods Plc- The company offers its bakery products through a variety of brands under the grocery segment.
    • Britannia Industries Ltd.-The company is one of the leading producers of bakery products such as biscuits, breads, and cakes.

Baked Goods Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.12%

Market growth 2025-2025

$ 165.49 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.43

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 34%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Brazil, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                           

2. Market Landscape                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem             

                                Exhibit 01:  Parent market

                                Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

                2.2 Value chain analysis           

                                Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats

                                2.2.1 Inputs 

                                2.2.2    Inbound logistics

                                2.2.3    Primary processing

                                2.2.4    Secondary and tertiary processing

                                2.2.5    Outbound logistics

                                2.2.6    End-customers

                                2.2.7    Marketing and sales

                                2.2.8      Services

3. Market Sizing                       

                3.1 Market definition

                                Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

                3.2 Market segment analysis 

                                Exhibit 05:  Market segments

                3.3 Market size 2021 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2025 

                                3.4.1      Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                                3.4.2      Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                                Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2025 ($ billion)

                                3.4.3     Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on consumer staples market

                           3.4.3.1 Short-term impact

3.4.3.2 Long-term impact

3.4.3.3 Recovery phase

                                Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary        

                                Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2025

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers           

                                Exhibit 09:  Bargaining power of buyers

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers       

                                Exhibit 10:  Bargaining power of suppliers

                4.4 Threat of new entrants    

                                Exhibit 11:  Threat of new entrants

                4.5 Threat of substitutes         

                                Exhibit 12:  Threat of substitutes

                4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                                Exhibit 13:  Threat of rivalry

                4.7 Market condition

                                Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5.  Market Segmentation by Product                              

                5.1      Market segments          

                                Exhibit 15:  Product - Market share 2021-2025 (%)

                5.2    Comparison by Product 

                                Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Product

                5.3    Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2025       

                                Exhibit 17:  Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 18:  Bread and rolls - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                5.4    Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2025

                                Exhibit 19:  Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 20:  Cakes and pastries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                5.5    Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2025      

                                Exhibit 21:  Cookies - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 22:  Cookies - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                5.6    Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025        

                                Exhibit 23:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 24:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                                5.6.1      Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on product segment

                5.7       Market opportunity by Product              

                                Exhibit 25:   Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape                         

                6.1      Customer landscape    

                                Exhibit 26:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                     

                7.1      Geographic segmentation         

                                Exhibit 27:  Market share by geography 2021-2025 (%)

                7.2      Geographic comparison              

                                Exhibit 28:  Geographic comparison

                7.3      APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025        

                                Exhibit 29:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 30:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                7.4    Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025       

                                Exhibit 31:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 32:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                7.5    North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025        

                                Exhibit 33:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 34:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                7.6    South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025        

                                Exhibit 35:  South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 36:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                7.7    MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025            

                                Exhibit 37:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2025 ($ billion)

                                Exhibit 38:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2021-2025 (%)

                7.8    Key leading countries     

                                Exhibit 39:  Key leading countries

                7.9     Market opportunity by geography           

                                Exhibit 40:  Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                   

                8.1      Market drivers

                                8.1.1    Rising urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles

                                8.1.2    Increased snacking and indulgence consumption

                                8.1.3    Rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets

                8.2      Market challenges        

                                8.2.1    Fluctuating raw material prices

                                8.2.2    Growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity

                                8.2.3    Stringent government regulations

                                Exhibit 41:  Impact of drivers and challenges

                8.3      Market trends

                                8.3.1    Increasing demand for organic and gluten-free baked goods

                                8.3.2    Innovations in baked goods

                                8.3.3    Increasing online presence of baked goods vendors

9. Vendor Landscape                          

                9.1 Overview

                                Exhibit 42:  Vendor landscape

                9.2      Landscape disruption   

                                Exhibit 43:  Landscape disruption

                                Exhibit 44:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis                              

                10.1      Vendors covered        

                                Exhibit 45:  Vendors covered

                10.2      Market positioning of vendors              

                                Exhibit 46:  Market positioning of vendors

                10.3      Associated British Foods Plc    

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

                10.4      Britannia Industries Ltd.           

                                Overview

                                Product and service

                                Key offerings

                10.5    Campbell Soup Co.       

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

                10.6    Flowers Foods Inc.        

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                10.7    Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV             

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

                10.8    JAB Holding Co. Sarl     

                                Overview

                                Product and service

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                10.9    Kellogg Co.       

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

                10.10    Mondelez International Inc.   

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

                10.11    Warburtons Ltd.          

                                Overview

                                Product and service

                                Key news

                                Key offerings

                10.12    Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.         

                                Overview

                                Business segments

                                Key offerings

                                Segment focus

11. Appendix                            

                11.1 Scope of the report         

                                11.1.1 Market Definition

                                11.1.2 Objectives

                                11.1.3 Notes and caveats

                11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                                Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

                11.3 Research Methodology 

                                Exhibit 91: Research Methodology

                                Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                                Exhibit 93: Information sources

                11.4 List of abbreviations        

                                Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

