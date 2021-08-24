NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The bakery market research report has been recently published by Technavio. As per this exclusive market research report, the rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets and the increasing online presence of bakery product vendors will impact the market positively during the forecast period. However, fluctuating raw material prices might hamper market growth.
Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes. As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the bakery market 2021-2025 market is expected to have positive & superior growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
Bread and rolls was the largest segment of the market in 2020 and will continue to be the largest segment of market in 2025.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The market is projected to grow at a rate of over 6% during the forecast period.
- What is the expected YOY in 2021?
The YOY growth rate for 2021 is estimated at 5.26%.
- How big is the APAC market?
34% of the growth will originate from APAC.
The rising prominence of in-store bakeries in supermarkets, increased snacking and indulgence consumption, rising urbanization, and changing consumer lifestyles are some of the key factors offering immense growth opportunities. In addition, innovations in bakery products, increasing online presence of bakery product vendors, and rising demand for organic and gluten-free bakery products will influence the market growth positively in the long run. However, growing health concerns about diabetes and obesity are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Bakery Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Bread And Rolls
- Cakes And Pastries
- Cookies
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The bakery market report covers the following areas:
- Bakery Market Size
- Bakery Market Trends
- Bakery Market Industry Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Associated British Foods Plc, Britannia Industries Ltd., Campbell Soup Co., Flowers Foods Inc., Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV, JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Kellogg Co., Mondelez International Inc., Warburtons Ltd., and Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this bakery market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Bakery Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist bakery market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the bakery market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the bakery market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bakery market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Bread and rolls - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cakes and pastries - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cookies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Associated British Foods Plc
- Britannia Industries Ltd.
- Campbell Soup Co.
- Flowers Foods Inc.
- Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
- JAB Holding Co. Sarl
- Kellogg Co.
- Mondelez International Inc.
- Warburtons Ltd.
- Yamazaki Baking Co. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
