NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The bakery premixes market is expected to grow by USD 83.01 mn at a CAGR of 5.54% from 2020 to 2025, according to the latest research report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Technavio analyzes the market by type (complete mix, dough-base mix, and dough concentrates) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).
Download Our Free Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the bakery premixes market
The report on the bakery premixes market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The increasing demand for customized bread-based bakery products is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the bakery premixes market during the forecast period.
The bakery premixes market covers the following areas:
Bakery Premixes Market Forecast
Bakery Premixes Market Analysis
Geographic Landscape
Based on geography, the bakery premixes market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. Technavio's market forecast report offers an up-to-date analysis of the geographical composition of the market. It also offers competitive intelligence and regional opportunities for vendors. According to our analysis, North America is expected to account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is a key country for the bakery premixes market in North America. The region has been recording a significant growth rate. Hence, it is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The bakery premixes market growth in North America will be driven by reduced inventory costs.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Archer Daniels Midland Co.
- Bakels Worldwide
- Cargill Inc.
- KCG Corporation Co. Ltd.
- Lesaffre and Cie
- Midas Foods International
- Nestle SA
- Nisshin Seifun Group Inc.
- Oy Karl Fazer Ab
- Puratos NV/SA
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.
Related Reports:
- Chocolate Milk Market: The chocolate milk market has been segmented by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarkets, online, convenience stores, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
- Anti-Caking Agents Market: The anti-caking agents market has been segmented by source (synthetic and natural) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Download Free Sample Report
Bakery Premixes Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.54%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 83.01 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.40
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
North America at 30%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, UK, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Archer Daniels Midland Co., Bakels Worldwide, Cargill Inc., KCG Corporation Co. Ltd., Lesaffre and Cie, Midas Foods International, Nestle SA, Nisshin Seifun Group Inc., Oy Karl Fazer Ab, and Puratos NV/SA
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bakery-premixes-market-to-grow-by-usd-83-01-mn--increasing-demand-for-customized-bread-based-bakery-products-to-improve-market-growth--technavio-301430075.html
SOURCE Technavio