ATLANTA, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Baking for a cause! The Great American Cookies® e-commerce program now supports The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) as it provides urgent support for blood cancer patients who are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19. $2 from every sale of the new Cookie Decorating Kits and Cookie Gift Boxes go to support LLS's mission and quest to cure blood cancers and ensure that patients have access to the lifesaving treatments they need. All items are baked the day they ship guaranteeing the delivery of fresh treats perfect for at-home celebrations and everyday enjoyment. Orders can be shipped anywhere in the U.S. and may be placed by going to send.greatamericancookies.com.
The New Cookie Decorating Kits come with everything you need to enjoy decorating your favorite Great American Cookies with family or friends including 6 chocolate chip cookies (3 heart shaped and 3 flower shaped) with bags of assorted colored icing, decorative sugar, sprinkles, and Mini M&M's®. All baking and packaging takes place at Great American Cookies' innovation center facility in Atlanta.
"At Great American Cookies, we believe in celebrations and sending love and comfort," said Lisa Cheatham, Vice President of Growth Marketing for Global Franchise Group (GFG), the franchisor of the Great American Cookies brand. "Though COVID-19 has altered the way we are coming together, we are proud to be baking treats to help people celebrate life's moments – from birthdays, to graduations, to sending a cookie care package to brighten someone's day. Knowing our cookies add a little light while supporting the incredible work of LLS warms our hearts."
Great American Cookies has a longstanding relationship with LLS and along with the Global Franchise Group family of brands (Marble Slab Creamery®, Pretzelmaker®, Hot Dog on a Stick® and Round Table Pizza®) has raised more than $2.7 million for the organization through its annual "A Bite for the Fight" fundraising program.
During COVID-19, blood cancer patients need support more than ever. LLS recently launched a Patient Financial Aid Program for blood cancer patients experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic. In addition to investing in cutting-edge research to accelerate blood cancer cures, LLS has a full portfolio of patient services, including the LLS Co-Pay Assistance Program, Patient Aid, Susan Lang Pay-It-Forward Patient Travel Assistance Program and Urgent Need Program.
"Thanks to the generosity of partners like Great American Cookies, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is able to support blood cancer patients and their families when they need it most," said Margo K. Lucero, LLS EVP Corporate Partnerships and Development. "We were founded 70 years ago by a family, for families, and will continue to fight for families until we achieve a world without blood cancer. We are so grateful to Great American Cookies – today more than ever – for being part of the LLS family."
Customers requesting a large order sent to multiple addresses are asked to email GACcustomerservice@gfgmanagement.com. For more fresh baked cookie goodness, follow Great American Cookies social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
About Great American Cookies® www.greatamericancookies.com
Founded in 1977 on the strength of an old family chocolate chip Cookie recipe, Great American Cookies has set the standard for gourmet Cookie sales in a fun, celebratory environment. For over 40 years, Great American Cookies has maintained the heritage and integrity of its products by producing proprietary Cookie dough exclusively from its plant in Atlanta. Great American Cookies is known for its signature Cookie Cakes, trademark flavors and menu of delectable products baked fresh in store. Great American Cookies currently operates in mall-based locations across the United States, as well as internationally in Bahrain, Guam, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.
For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.