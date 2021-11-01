WACO, Texas, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, ZZ Top, and Balcones Distilling announced today their collaboration on a one-of-a-kind whisky. Integrating a strong mutual Texas heritage and love of whisky, the partnership focuses on a grain-to-glass approach to create a new whisky named Tres Hombres, the title of the band's first top 10 chart album that was released in 1973. In tribute to the band's enduring legacy, Tres Hombres is made using three distinct grains: roasted blue corn, barley and rye.
Founded in Houston in 1969, ZZ Top have been synonymous with all that is Texas for more than five decades of recording and relentless touring. Renowned for their signature blues-rock sound, ZZ Top reached new heights of success in the 1980s with massively attended performances and some of the highest-grossing international concert tours of all time, making them one of the most prominent groups of the decade. In the 50+ years since the band's founding, ZZ Top has created 15 studio albums and sold an estimated 50 million albums worldwide. Along the way, they've been named Official Heroes of the State of Texas and have won three MTV Video Music Awards.
Commenting on the band's association with Balcones and the launch of Tres Hombres, Carl Stubner, ZZ Top's manager, remarked, "ZZ Top's love of Texas runs deep and we can't think of a better way to celebrate that than by creating something together with Balcones - The Original Texas Whisky. Tres Hombres exemplifies what can be achieved when brands care deeply about their respective products and legacy."
Jared Himstedt, head distiller at Balcones Distilling, added, "It was incredible to collaborate with the ZZ Top team to develop an exclusive whisky that celebrates ZZ Top's and Balcones' shared Texas roots. To actually get to taste through the blending process with ZZ Top and make a whisky that synthesizes our joint vision for Tres Hombres was an honor. ZZ are Texas and Rock legends, and we can't wait to share Tres Hombres with folks."
Tres Hombres will be available nationally for pre-order beginning today at balconesdistilling.com/treshombres and at Keg N Bottle. The product will roll out to liquor stores across Texas and select other states in mid-November. To learn more about Balcones Distilling, please visit BalconesDistilling.com. To learn more about ZZ Top, please visit ZZTop.com.
About Balcones Distilling
Balcones is The Original Texas Whisky. Driven by a passion to create something original and authentic, Balcones Distilling marries centuries of distilling tradition with the bold flavors of Texas. Balcones is synonymous with quality and innovation in the whisky industry, known for emphasizing high-quality ingredients and drawing influences from all over Texas. To date, the distillery has earned over 550 national and international tasting awards and accolades for their whiskies and spirits. Balcones will be available in 48 states by the end of 2021 and is one of the fastest-growing whisky brands in the country.
Balcones distills all of its beloved spirits inside the historic Texas Fireproof Storage Company building in downtown Waco, Texas. At the heart of the distillery are four copper pot stills built by Forsyths, considered some of the best artisans in Scotland. Guests can now visit and tour the facility, with tastings and events held regularly, and see why Balcones is always Distilled to Appreciate. Visit BalconesDistilling.com for more information.
