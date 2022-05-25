NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The banana flour market size is expected to grow by USD 7.41 billion from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74%. The increase in production of unripe bananas is driving the growth of the banana flour market, according to an analyst at Technavio.
Market Driver and Challenge
The increase in the production of unripe bananas is driving the banana flour market growth. Large volumes of bananas are wasted annually due to excess banana production. Various vendors are using this excess stock into banana flour. The demand for unripe banana flour is high, as it is rich in resistant starch.
Costly substitutes are challenging the banana flour market growth. Producing banana flour from green bananas is expensive. Wheat flour is a low-cost alternative to banana flour, as it is produced in abundance. Corn, wheat, and white rice flour are more commonly used in the production of cookies, noodles, cakes, and energy bars.
Banana Flour Market: Segmentation Analysis
Segmentation by Application:
- Based on application, the market has been segmented into food, beverages, and others.
- The food segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The demand for banana flour is increasing due to its health benefits. The launch of new products containing banana flour as an ingredient will also raise its demand during the forecast period.
Segmentation by Geography:
- Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA.
- North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period.
- A growing consumer shift toward healthy lifestyles will drive the banana flour market growth in North America during the forecast period.
- Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Europe and MEA regions.
Banana Flour Market: Major Vendors
The banana flour market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as pricing and marketing strategies to compete in the market. The banana flour market report offers information on several market vendors, including Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, International Agriculture Group, Kadac Pty Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Natural Evolution Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., NuNaturals Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, and Woodland Foods Ltd. among others. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:
- Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - The company offers banana flour such as green banana flour, a great source of resistant starch, with almost 60 percent dietary fiber, and zero sugar.
- Diana Food SAS - The company offers a wide range of banana ingredient formats such as powder, flakes, pieces (crunchies) and puree that are widely used in bakery, sweet and beverage, and baby food applications.
- International Agriculture Group - The company offers banana flour such as NuBana N100 Green Banana Flour, NuBana N200 Green Banana Flour, and NuBana P500 Green Banana Flour.
Banana Flour Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 95.63 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.13
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, UK, France, Canada, and Brazil
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Ceres Enterprises Ltd., Diana Food SAS, International Agriculture Group, Kadac Pty Ltd., Kanegrade Ltd., Natural Evolution Pty Ltd., NOW Health Group Inc., NuNaturals Inc., Paradiesfrucht GmbH, and Woodland Foods Ltd.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged foods and meats market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Beverages - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
- 9.3 Competitive scenario
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Ceres Enterprises Ltd.
- Exhibit 45: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 47: Ceres Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Diana Food SAS
- 10.5 International Agriculture Group
- Exhibit 52: International Agriculture Group - Overview
- Exhibit 53: International Agriculture Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 54: International Agriculture Group - Key offerings
- 10.6 Kadac Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 55: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 57: Kadac Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Kanegrade Ltd.
- Exhibit 58: Kanegrade Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Kanegrade Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Kanegrade Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Natural Evolution Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 61: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Natural Evolution Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.9 NOW Health Group Inc.
- Exhibit 64: NOW Health Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: NOW Health Group Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 67: NOW Health Group Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.10 NuNaturals Inc.
- Exhibit 68: NuNaturals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: NuNaturals Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 70: NuNaturals Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Paradiesfrucht GmbH
- Exhibit 71: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 73: Paradiesfrucht GmbH - Key offerings
- 10.12 Woodland Foods Ltd.
- Exhibit 74: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Woodland Foods Ltd. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 78: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 80: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations
