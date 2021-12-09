COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Butler county residents now can enjoy award-winning coffee drinks, innovative banking services and space to meet with friends and colleagues – all inside the new Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester and Beckett Ridge Branch of Telhio Credit Union.
On November 29, Crimson Cup and Telhio held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their partnership in this unique facility, located inside Hutzelman Square, 8249 Market Place Drive in West Chester, Ohio.
"We are excited to bring our award-winning coffee and focus on good to the Cincinnati metro area," said Greg Ubert, Founder and President of Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea. "Our partnership with Telhio will enhance the commitment we both share of serving the best to both our consumers and community."
The 6,281-square-foot banking center offers the highest level of innovative banking services, award-winning coffee and community meeting space.
Crimson Cup Coffee Shop West Chester features an indoor counter and seating, outdoor patio, and drive-thru service for coffee lovers on the go.
Telhio will offer its full-service banking products and services, including checking and savings, mortgages, commercial banking and lending, wealth management, etc. With accessibility and convenience at top of mind, Telhio also will provide interactive teller machines, a self-service coin machine, tandem drive-thru windows and a drive-up ATM.
"We're excited to serve the residents of West Chester and offer not only our banking services but also a destination that fosters community," said Karen Daniels, Chief Retail Officer.
"The exciting partnership with Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea and our community rooms makes Telhio Credit Union not just a place to conduct banking, but also the perfect place to meet and work over a cup of coffee. We are looking forward to the opportunity to spend more time with our current members and welcome new ones."
Crimson Cup West Chester is open 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Mobile orders can be placed through the Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea app, available for Apple and Android devices.
The new shop serves Crimson Cup's full menu of award-winning hot, iced and frozen espresso drinks, including mochas, lattes and cappuccinos. Customers also can choose hot and iced tea, cold-brewed coffee, hot chocolate, fruit smoothies and other custom drinks.
A brew bar with a Modbar pour over module speeds preparation of hand-brewed craft coffees. The bar also has a tap for dispensing Crimson Cup Nitro, a frothy cold-brewed coffee infused with nitrogen bubbles. Sweet treats, light snacks and lunch options round out the menu.
The West Chester location joins four other company-owned Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Columbus and Tallmadge, Ohio. In 2020, the company also opened a flagship store, Crimson, in Easton Town Center, Columbus.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
About Telhio Credit Union
Telhio Credit Union is open to anyone who lives, works, worships or goes to school in Franklin, Fairfield, Delaware, Licking, Madison, Pickaway, Union, Hamilton, Warren, Butler and Preble counties. Founded in 1934, originally as the credit union for the Columbus Telephone Co., Telhio is a not-for-profit financial cooperative where its 75,000 members are also its owners. Driven by its philosophy that members come first, Telhio is committed to the highest standards of responsibility and conduct. Telhio offers a variety of innovative programs, services and products to support its members' financial needs. Telhio offers 12 branching offices throughout central and southwestern Ohio and nearly 4,000 shared branching locations nationwide. Federally insured by NCUA.
