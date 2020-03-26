CHICAGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data and analytics to the commodities industry, announces the release of a free daily report that provides benchmark price assessments for international cash grain markets. Alongside additional commodity price reports available from cmdty by Barchart, the Daily International Grain Price Report is delivered to users' inboxes every morning and presents global pricing insights across grains, oilseeds, vegetable oils, and feed markets.
"The International Grain Price Report is a key tool for physical grain and oilseed market participants to receive actionable insights regarding the current value of global physical commodities, and we're excited to deliver this data to our subscribers," says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. "Our full suite of commodity price reports has helped users from all over the world make more informed decisions and with the addition of this new international report, subscribers will receive a full view of the global grain and oilseed market every day in their inbox," added Haraburda.
As with all of Barchart's financial and commodity data, international grain pricing is also available through Barchart's flagship commodity trading platform cmdtyView, as well as our suite of market data APIs. Users that require full historical data, streaming updates or detailed prices at more granular levels can access this data and more through these services.
To subscribe to the International Grain Price Report, please click here.
