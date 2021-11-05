SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WR Group Consumer Health Brands is proud to announce the expansion of their brand, BareOrganics, into select CVS Health Hub locations nationwide, making it even easier to find nutritious wholefood superfoods in your neighborhood.
It is BareOrganics' mission to make healthy living more attainable with products that can easily be incorporated into various daily routines. BareOrganics products are USDA Organic, Non-GMO, gluten free and have a pleasing taste. All packaging is recyclable and the powder tubs are BPA free and microwave safe.
"BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic superfood products to support wholesome habits and incorporate them into everyday life," says Renee Niles, EVP Sales. "We're honored to have this amazing opportunity to introduce CVS Hub consumers to a wonderfully curated assortment of healthy and nutritious supplements that they can seamlessly add into their everyday routine."
You can now purchase the following BareOrganics products at select CVS Health Hub stores:
BareOrganics ENERGY AND STAMINA BLEND POWDER (Organic, 8oz), $19.99
Energy and Stamina Blend is made with plant-based superfoods that support energy & endurance. This power blend of beet, cacao, maca, ginger root and apple is lightly sweetened with coconut sugar, making it simple and delicious to add a boost to your day! Try adding this blend to juice, yogurt, or your favorite smoothie.
BareOrganics MARINE SUPER GREENS BLEND POWDER (Organic, 8oz), $24.99
Marine Greens offers the best of the sea with organic kelp, chlorella and spirulina. These super greens are species of microalgae or seaweed that help to support overall vitality and natural immunity and are particularly delicious additions for those looking to diversify the types of greens in their diet.
BareOrganics MUSHROOM IMMUNE BLEND POWDER (Organic, 4oz), $24.99
Mushroom Immune Blend combines an assortment of natural and organic mushrooms including Maitake, Red Reishi, Turkey Tail and more. You want to eat only organically grown mushrooms because they absorb what they grow in, which makes this organic blend a go to. They contain polysaccharides, myconutrients, adaptogens, and more to support healthy immunity and overall vitality.
BareOrganics IRISH SEA MOSS IMMUNITY POWDER (Organic, 8oz) $26.99
Irish sea moss grows in natural sea waters and is commonly used as a vegan thickening agent in recipes such as smoothies and desserts. Organic Irish SeaMoss is known by many names – pearl moss and carrageen – but its reputation as an overall health promoter containing many natural minerals and immunity support is well-known.
BareOrganics On-the-Go Metabolism Superfood Drink Mix (Organic, 5ct), $4.99
This superfood Drink mix delivers metabolism-boosting ingredients like apple cider vinegar, garcinia cambogia, and cayenne to create the perfect companion on your journey to a healthier you. It also delivers prebiotic fiber to support digestive health and appetite control. It dissolves quickly into hot or cold water with a great-tasting lemon flavor you can enjoy at home or on-the-go.
BareOrganics On-the-Go Energy Superfood Drink Mix (Organic, 5ct), $4.99
Green means go with this instant, long-lasting source of plant energy that won't give you the jitters. Antioxidant-rich Matcha Green Tea, Maca Root and potent Green Coffee Bean extract help you kick it into high gear. It dissolves quickly into hot or cold water with a great-tasting citrus flavor you can enjoy at home or on-the-go.
-
BareOrganics On-the-Go Digestion Superfood Water Enhancer (Organic, 5ct), $4.99
This refreshing blend is crafted with organic superfoods, including papaya, turmeric and aloe vera, which delivers prebiotic fiber, to help maintain healthy digestion. Coconut rounds out this blend's light, tropical flavor and supports hydration. Dissolves quickly into hot or cold water, juice, smoothies or your favorite beverage to support your system at home or on-the-go.
For more information on WR Group, BareOrganics or where to shop please contact:
Natalie Marzano at Victory Public Relations
WRGroup@victorypublicrelations.com
Victory Public Relations
More About BareOrganics
BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods sourced from the highest-quality ingredients around the world. As more and more consumers dabble with whole foods, BareOrganics provides consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.
More About WR Group
For more than 20 years, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio includes 17 award-winning brands with over 1000 products, which we distribute throughout the United States and more than 50 countries worldwide.
WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders, baby care, oral care and overall personal wellness categories. These brands; including BareOrganics Superfoods, Probiogen Smart Spore Probiotics, Oralgen NuPearl Natural Teeth Whitening and Foligain Therapeutic Hair Solutions, have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.
Media Contact
Natalie Marzano, Victory Public Relations, 631-258-1555, WRGroup@victorypublicrelations.com
SOURCE BareOrganics