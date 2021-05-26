SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BareOrganics is proud to announce the expansion of BareOrganics into Rite Aid stores.
BareOrganics, the favored superfoods brand, aims to make healthy living easier and more accessible to the average consumer. The Company prides itself on producing products that are easy to incorporate into one's everyday routine, through a favorite recipe or daily water intake, and now offers customers' favorite products in conveniently available locations at your local Rite Aid pharmacies.
"BareOrganics is a leader in health and wellness nutrition, offering USDA Organic wholefood superfood powders, liquids, drink mixes and brew cups, making it easy to find healthy products that suit consumers' lives. We look forward to continuing to offer innovative products which are non-GMO, gluten free and vegan at Rite Aid" says Renee Niles, EVP Sales at WR Group Consumer Health Brands.
At Rite Aid, consumers can purchase the following BareOrganics superfood products that support an active lifestyle; Marine Super Greens Blend Powder, Spirulina Powder, Irish Moss, On-The-Go Digestion Superfood Water Enhancer, Clear Mind Liquid Drops, Sweet Dreams Sleep Support Liquid Drops, Ashwagandha Root Powder, Mushroom Immune Blend Powder, On-the-Go Immunity Drink Mix, Elderberry Immunity Support Liquid Drops, and Oregano Leaf Liquid Drops
About the Products
Marine Super Greens Blend Powder; Harnessing the best organic kelp, chlorella and spirulina from the sea, this super green supports overall vitality and natural immunity. These specific microalgae species are a delicious way to mix up the types of greens in your diet. BareOrganics recommends adding one scoop to your green smoothies or other recipes as desired and to taste. ($20.99)
Spirulina Powder; Spirulina is a nutrient-rich blue-green algae that grows in warm lakes and is a rich source of iron that also contains nutrients like magnesium and protein. BareOrganics recommends adding one scoop to your green smoothies, baked goods or other recipes to taste. ($19.99)
Irish Sea Moss; Irish Sea Moss is known by many names, including Chondrus Crispus but no matter what you call it, it is known to be a health promoter and natural immunity booster. BareOrganics recommends taking one scoop 1-3 times per day. Mix into a smoothie or use as a thickening agent in vegan recipes. ($24.99)
On-The-Go Digestion Superfood Water Enhancer; A blend of papaya, turmeric, aloe vera and coconut flavor crafted to refresh and support hydration. Its prebiotic fiber helps users to maintain healthy digestion. BareOrganics suggests adding one packet of On-The-Go Digestion Superfood Water Enhancer to 8 oz. of any beverage. ($4.99)
Clear Mind Liquid Drops; These drops are made to help sharpen and clear your mind. The potent and organic ingredients are blended into a compact vial that you can bring anywhere to use whenever you need to clear your mind. BareOrganics recommends taking 30 drops (one dropper full) 1-3 times per day, or as needed, into water, juice or the mouth directly. It can also be added to your favorite tea or coffee. ($13.49)
Sweet Dreams Sleep Support Liquid Drops; Mixing organic Valerian, Skullcap, Hops, Passion Flower, California Poppy and Chamomile, this blend helps quiet the mind and get you to rest. These drops come in a compact vial that does not need to be refrigerated so that it can stay on your bedside table for those restless nights. BareOrganics suggests taking 30 drops (one dropper full) as needed up to three times a day in your water, juice, tea or directly in the mouth. ($13.49)
Ashwagandha Root Powder; Well known for its energizing properties, the root is the most beneficial part of the herb offering adaptogenic properties, which are known for supporting the body's natural response to stress. BareOrganics recommends adding one scoop to your juice, smoothie or other recipes. ($22.99)
Mushroom Immune Blend Powder; Mushrooms contain vitamins and minerals to support healthy immunity and overall vitality. This blend contains a healthy mix such as Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Red Reishi and more. BareOrganics recommends adding one teaspoon to your favorite recipe to boost immunity. ($24.99)
On-the-Go Immunity Drink Mix(5ct); This superfood blend is your first line of defense against colds and other bugs with powerful immune boosters like organic elderberry, echinacea and vitamin C. It dissolves quickly into hot or cold water with a great-tasting natural fruit flavor you can enjoy at home or on-the-go. ($4.99)
Elderberry Immunity Support Liquid Drops; BareOrganics Elderberry drops are made with organic elderberries to deliver naturally occurring antioxidants to boost the body's natural defenses for immunity support. BareOrganics recommends taking 30 drops (one dropper full) about 1-3 times per day for an added immunity boost. ($12.99)
Oregano Leaf Liquid Drops; Another immunity boosting option, BareOrganics Oregano Liquid Drops are made with organic Oregano Leaf which are packed with antioxidants for ultimate wellness support. BareOrganics recommends taking 30 drops (one dropper full) 1-3 times per day. The drops may also be added to coffee, tea or your favorite recipes. ($13.49)
For more information on BareOrganics at Rite Aid, visit your local Rite Aid store or visit BareOrganics.com.
More About BareOrganics
BareOrganics is a line of USDA Certified Organic Superfoods. As more and more consumers dabble with whole foods, BareOrganics sources the highest-quality ingredients from around the world to provide consumers with choices that suit their specific dietary needs and healthy lifestyles.
More About WR Group
Founded in 2001, WR Group Consumer Health Brands has enriched the lives of consumers around the world and stood as a leader in health and wellness by introducing innovative products and solutions to the marketplace. Their extensive portfolio includes 19 award-winning brands with over 1000 products, which we distribute throughout the United States and more than 50 countries worldwide.
WR Group is known for its innovative brands in a variety of spaces across multiple health & wellness categories including diet, nutrition, vitamins, whole food powders and juices, aromatherapy, beauty, pet care, baby care, oral care and overall personal wellness categories. These brands; including BareOrganics and Foligain, have become trusted by millions of consumers in the wellness space.
