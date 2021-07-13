RONKONKOMA, N.Y., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barfly® Mixology Gear will be live at Bar Convent Brooklyn in August 2021. After over a year of virtual meetings, the Barfly team is excited to be part of this in-person event and interact with industry colleagues.
During the past 18 months, we witnessed the resiliency and dedication of the bartender community. Mixologists worked hard developing ways to interact with people virtually, utilizing videos, training courses, home delivery, cocktails to go and so much more.
At the same time, Barfly was working on expanding its line of mixology tools to provide these professionals with products that would help elevate the craft of cocktail making.
Stop by Barfly Mixology Gear, booth #719, to see the entire line, over 300 items in all, along with the new additions:
- SuperFly™ shakers with an extra heavyweight base. Available in 28 oz., 18 oz. or as a set.
- Vintage Black finish Barfly mixing tins.
- Two mixing glasses for small or large pours.
- Stepped Jiggers with and without handles and a jigger with a spout; all for exact measurements.
- Two new novelty spoons and a stainless steel swizzle stick for a perfect stir.
- 5" Bar Knife with Damascus blade and Saya cover for prep of garnishes for unmatched performance.
- 8 ½" Deluxe walnut muddler with a wide flat base for maximum surface for extracting the most out of herbs and fruit.
- A bitters bottle with a stainless steel threaded top as an alternative to cork based tops
Bar Convent takes place August 17-18, 2021 at the Brooklyn Convention Center. Visit Barfly and talk to our knowledgeable staff. If you are unable to attend Bar Convent Brooklyn visit http://www.barflybymercer.com, call 1-800-221-5202, or email sales@barflybymercer.com for more information about Barfly Mixology Gear.
About Barfly
Barfly Mixology Gear is fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Barfly is manufactured and owned by Mercer Culinary and brings the same exceptional craftsmanship and performance to the bar that culinary professionals have been relying on for more than two decades. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results in every glass.
Contact:
Lisa DeMartino
Director, Marketing Communications
Mercer Culinary
1860 Smithtown Avenue
Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
631-865-4718
Media Contact
Lisa DeMartino, Barfly Mixology Gear, 800-221-5202, ldemartino@mercertool.com
SOURCE Barfly Mixology Gear