RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the 2021 holidays, Barfly® Mixology Gear is doing its part to make spirits brighter with themed essentials, perfect for seasonal use behind the bar or gift-giving under the tree.
The new collection features shakers in two festive styles to brighten up your holiday entertaining. Also available is a bar spoon topped with a whimsical Santa head. The shaker tins and solid-head spoon are crafted with the same high quality that Barfly tools are known for and designed for years of holiday entertaining.
"These seasonal additions are merry touches that add to the joyfulness and jubilance of the holidays," says Joe Flaherty, Senior Vice President. "They also make great gifts for the professional mixologist or home bartender enthusiast."
The tools are limited editions and will be available starting in October through online retailers.
About Barfly Mixology Gear
Barfly Mixology Gear is fine barware for the professional bartender and home enthusiast. Produced and owned by Mercer Culinary, a second-generation family business that manufactures and supplies cutlery and accessories for the professional culinary market. Barfly tools are manufactured from exceptional materials. The collection is designed with precision, control, and accuracy to ensure masterful results for making perfect cocktails.
