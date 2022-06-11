Crimson Cup's Barista Block Training is back! Offering two days of hands-on training for coffee shop owners, managers, and baristas, the course takes place at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, an SCA Premier Training Campus in Columbus, Ohio.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Columbus coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea has reintroduced its monthly Barista Block coffee immersion training sessions at the Crimson Cup Innovation Lab, an SCA Premier Training Campus at 700 Alum Creek Drive in Columbus.
Designed for coffee shop owners, managers, and baristas who have at least six months' experience, this two-day course covers general coffee knowledge, brew bar techniques, customer service, espresso and milk techniques.
"We are offering this opportunity once per month to our coffee partners to join us for two days of coffee knowledge immersion," said 7 Steps Project Manager and Trainer Steve Bayless. "It's a solid two days of barista technique, coffee knowledge, and customer service information, with lots of tasting and practice."
Bayless and Training and Innovation Manager Jacob Hill act as Lead Barista Block Instructors. Station Instructors include 7 Steps Customer Growth Rep Heather Ciranna, Customer Growth and Training Manager Susan Mcmillan, Customer Growth and Training Manager Devin Goodwin and Customer Growth Rep Lea Summerfield-Wechter.
Together, the Barista Block Instructors offer over 20 years of experience as coffee shop baristas, owners and managers.
Independent coffee shops that take part in Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop growth program can send teams to brush up their skills at this hands-on training.
So far this year, Barista Block trainees have represented owners, managers and employees from over ten 7 Steps coffeehouses from across the country, some traveling from as far away as Texas, North Carolina, and Indiana, as well as several shops within Ohio.
One of only 31 SCA Premier Training Campuses in the U.S., the 7,000-square-foot Crimson Cup Innovation Lab offers industry-leading equipment and instruction for coffee professionals. It also teaches Columbus-area consumers to learn what goes into a terrific cup of coffee.
"Premier Training Campuses are SCA member companies or organizations whose facilities have been inspected and certified by the SCA," said Crimson Cup Sustainability Director Brandon Bir, who is an SCA Lab/Campus Inspector. "The program recognizes these facilities offer an exceptional education setting for coffee education."
Among other coffee industry qualifications, Bir is the East Regional Coordinator for the SCA U.S. Chapter Committee, an Assistant Q Instructor for the Coffee Quality Institute, Authorized SCA Trainer (AST), SCA Specialized Instructor and SCA Lead Instructor.,
Besides offices for the roaster's executive, coffee buying and innovation teams, the Innovation Lab includes five separate areas for coffee evaluation, roasting and training:
- Classroom – a multi-purpose room used for classroom learning and meetings.
- Application Lab – used for training baristas on hot, iced, and frozen drinks, Modbar training and friendly barista competitions.
- Cupping Lab – used for analyzing coffee samples, ensuring coffee quality, establishing roast profiles, cupping classes, scientific analysis of brewed coffees and green coffee analysis.
- Roasting Lab – used for teaching roasting courses, analysis of coffee roasts, roast profile analysis, green coffee analysis and roasting experimentation.
- Employee Café – a gathering place for employees and guests.
To learn more about Barista Block training and sign up for an upcoming session, contact hciranna@crimsoncup.com or lsummerfield-wechter@crimsoncup.com.
Crimson Cup plans to add an advanced Barista Block 2 class in late 2022 or early 2023.
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Founded in 1991, Crimson Cup is at the forefront of the coffee industry. Its attentive roasting, startup support and global partnerships are consciously designed for the greater good of communities around the world. Among other national recognitions, the company has earned 2020 and 2017 Good Food Awards, the 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year.
Crimson Cup travels the world searching for the perfect cup – driven by meaningful relationships, honesty and a shared vision for the future. Its Friend2Farmer initiatives foster respect and decency through mutually beneficial collaboration across local and global communities.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs how to open and run independent coffee houses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffee houses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also owns several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new CRIMSON retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
