More Than 200 producers presented their newly released vintages of Barolo DOCG and Barbaresco DOCG, for 800+ trade attendees and 400+ consumers
LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Consorzio di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe e Dogliani, successfully hosted the second edition of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening in Los Angeles this past weekend, on April 28th and 29th, 2022. A combined effort of over 200 producers pouring their wines for 800+ trade attendees and 400+ consumers secured the position of the Barolo & Barbaresco World Opening (BBWO), as the largest Appellation Tasting for Italian wine in the United States. The events included a gala reception in Hollywood at Paramount Pictures Studios, and tastings for both the public and trade/media.
On April 28th, Barolo and Barbaresco wines were presented to Masters of Wine, critics, sommeliers, and journalists from Europe and the United States. Later that evening, the overall vintage results were unveiled during an exclusive Gala Reception in Hollywood at Paramount Pictures Studios: 94.4 for Barolo 2018 and 98.3 for Barbaresco 2019. The gala featured celebrity host Billy Harris who entertained an audience of media, trade, producers, and celebrity guests to celebrate Piedmontese food and wine culture, where guests enjoyed options straight from the Langhe region.
"The second edition of the event was a tremendous success and a confirmation that the US is – and hopefully will remain – our number one export market," said Matteo Ascheri, President of the Consorzio.
On April 29th, Barolo and Barbaresco wines were presented at a Grand Tasting for press, trade, and consumers. The tasting event focused on increasing the awareness of the numerous MGA (Menzioni Geografiche Aggiuntive), the term used to indicate single vineyard bottlings and the unique expression of each growth area in relationship to its specific locality and microclimate. The event featured three educational seminars, two hosted by the famed Italian Cartographer, Alessandro Masnaghetti, who focused on topography differences and the subtle nuances found in the wines of each MeGA. The last seminar focused on the Fontina PDO from Valle d'Aosta, and rice of Baraggia biellese and vercellese PDO.
Ascheri describes the 2018 and 2019 vintages as "great." "We are so pleased to have had the honor to present them in Los Angeles, CA."
The Barolo and Barbaresco World Opening events were a part of "Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table," a larger project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting the PDOs of Barolo, Barbaresco Fontina Valle d'Aosta and rice of Baraggia biellese and vercellese.
About Top Tales: Top Tales is a project supported by the European Union aimed at promoting Fontina DOP from Valle d'Aosta, Rice of Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese DOP, as well as the DOCG's Barolo and Barbaresco. The European communication campaign Top Tales: A piece of Europe on your table, is designed to increase the awareness of the three DOP products in the United States market.
About the Consorzio Di Tutela Barolo Barbaresco Alba Langhe E Dogliani: Founded in 1934 and representing 540 wine producers across multiple appellations, the Consortium is committed to the management, protection, and promotion of the Langhe, Alba, and Dogliani wine denomination. The Consortium ensures high quality by a set of formal production guidelines for the entire winemaking process, from agronomy to market surveillance. The Consortium continues to perform periodic sampling of wine products on the market to prevent fraud and to protect the wines' authentication and reputation. Barolo & Barbaresco are registered trademarks in many countries throughout the world.
About Consorzio Produttori e Tutela della DOP Fontina: The Consortium was created in 1952 to protect Fontina DOP, its production and distribution. The entity releases the Fontina DOP trademark on every wheel of Fontina produced following the Consortium's rules.
About Consorzio di Tutela della DOP Riso di Baraggia Biellese e Vercellese: the Baraggia Rice was awarded the PDO status in 2007 after the European Union verified its unique quality and nutritional characteristics. Today, the denomination covers 22,000 ha of paddy fields across 28 communes.
The content of this promotion campaign represents the views of the author only and is his/her sole responsibility. The European Commission and the European Research Executive Agency (REA)do not accept any responsibility for any use that may be made of the information it contains.
