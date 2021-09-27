BOSTON, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins has brewed up some frighteningly flavorful offerings for guests to sink their sweet fangs into this October – bringing the iconic flavors of trick-or-treating to ice cream scoops everywhere with the terrifyingly tasty Flavor of the Month, Trick OREO® Treat. This returning guest-favorite flavor swirls limited edition, orange creme OREO® cookies into a creamy vanilla-flavored ice cream, with BUTTERFINGER® and BABY RUTH® candy pieces throughout. A scoop so good it's almost supernatural, Trick OREO® Treat is sure to unearth that Halloween spirit.

Our iconic unicorn cake is getting all ghouled up as a Zombie Unicorn Cake for the spookiest season of the year. Fresh from the depths of Baskin-Robbins' frozen cauldron, this chilling cake comes back to life with a crushed OREO® coated sugar cone horn, gooey dripping "blood" and an OREO® "dirt" speckled base. The ideal size for a small coven or ghostly gathering, customize the Zombie Unicorn Cake with any Baskin-Robbins flavor including Trick OREO® Treat for a wickedly good slice of fright-and-delight.

"Our guests continue to embrace how Baskin-Robbins innovates with unique offerings that stand out and satisfy those sweet treat cravings," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "This Halloween, we're excited to elevate our traditional Unicorn Cake with a spooky Zombie twist and to bring back a flavor that has resonated with so many Halloween ice cream lovers in recent years."

No matter how you're celebrating, Baskin-Robbins is serving up some scream-worthy deals all month long. If your plan is to kick back on the couch to watch Halloween movies, enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee on your first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more with Uber Eats, Postmates and DoorDash from 10/8-10/14.* If a Halloween party is on the calendar, get $5 off any Halloween cake of $35 or more on your order through the Baskin-Robbins app.**

Lovers of classic fall flavors are also in for a treat with the return of Pumpkin Cheesecake early this October. Get into the fall spirit with this seasonal combination of pumpkin and cheesecake-flavored ice creams swirled with a delicious cinnamon cream cheese ribbon. Ginger snap cookie pieces add the perfect blend of molasses and ginger for a full flavor experience. Get all the scary-sweet details on this month's offerings by visiting www.BaskinRobbins.com or follow along on Instagram (www.instagram.com/BaskinRobbins), TikTok (www.tiktok.com/@baskinrobbins), Twitter (www.twitter.com/BaskinRobbins) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/BaskinRobbins).

* Expires 10/14/21. Terms apply. While supplies last. Taxes and other fees still apply. Order minimum of $15 before taxes and fees. Limited to 1 order per customer. Cannot be combined. Participating locations only. See apps for availability.

**Offer valid at participating U.S. Baskin-Robbins locations on cake purchase of $35+. Expires 10/31/21 or 5 minutes after clicking "Redeem In-Store". Limit one coupon, per device, per visit.

OREO®, BUTTERFINGER® and BABY RUTH® are registered trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to guests at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,400 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com and http://www.InspireBrands.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kelly Deininger

Baskin-Robbins

781-737-5200

BRPublicRelations@InspireBrands.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baskin-robbins-kicks-off-spooky-season-with-a-scary-good-october-lineup-301385699.html

SOURCE Baskin-Robbins

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.