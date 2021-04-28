CANTON, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baskin-Robbins' new oatmilk-based and vegan-friendly* Flavor of the Month, Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel, is a perfectly creamy, smooth and sweet scoop of plant-based goodness that replicates the indulgent experience of ice cream. 

As the first major national ice cream shop to offer oatmilk-based flavors, the experts at Baskin-Robbins have been hard at work creating an oatmilk base that has the same smooth and creamy consistency of traditional ice cream with a slightly sweet oat flavor. The result is an oatmilk base that perfectly balances the strawberry, cinnamon granola and crumbly streusel in May's Flavor of the Month – and delivers on the flavor experience that Baskin-Robbins' guests love and expect.

"We're a brand that's all about creating new flavor experiences and with so many people living plant-based or flexitarian lifestyles today, we couldn't be more excited to launch our new oatmilk-based option," said Shannon Blakely, Vice President of Marketing & Culinary, Baskin-Robbins. "We're so passionate about this new base and Flavor of the Month as it's not just an evolution of our offerings, but a sign of our passion and commitment to creating what's 'next' in frozen desserts."

Baskin-Robbins' new oatmilk-based flavor comes just two years after the brand's first non-dairy flavors were launched in 2019. In addition to May's Flavor of the Month, the brand is planning to release additional oatmilk-based flavors later this year.

The new Non-Dairy Strawberry Streusel can be put to an official taste test with "no contact'' delivery with DoorDash or Uber Eats – and from May 17- May 23, guests can receive $5 off their first Baskin-Robbins order of $15 or more** on Uber Eats and Postmates, where Baskin-Robbins will be available beginning mid-May. Ice cream fans can also place an order at order.baskinrobbins.com or through the Baskin-Robbins mobile app for pickup via drive-thru, carry-out, or curbside where available.

*Baskin-Robbins' definition of a vegan menu item is a food or beverage with no animal sources: no meat, fish, shellfish, milk, egg or honey products, and no enzymes and rennet from animal sources. All Baskin-Robbins menu items (vegan and non-vegan) are prepared in the same area. Baskin-Robbins cannot guarantee that there will be no cross-contact between products or ingredients.

**Expires 05/23/2021. While supplies last. Taxes and fees apply. Minimum order of $15 before taxes and fees is required. Limited to one redemption per customer. Cannot be combined. Participating locations only.

About Baskin-Robbins

Named a top snack and beverage franchise in the United States by Nation's Restaurant News in 2020, Baskin-Robbins is the world's largest chain of ice cream specialty shops. Baskin-Robbins creates and markets innovative, premium hard scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a delicious lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza® Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints, providing quality and value to consumers at more than 7,700 retail shops in 52 countries worldwide. Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945 by two ice cream enthusiasts whose passion led to the creation of more than 1,300 ice cream flavors and a wide variety of delicious treats. Baskin-Robbins is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.BaskinRobbins.com.

