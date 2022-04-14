Party Seltzer Becky Personality Juice Takes Home Silver Medal From Largest World Spirits Competition After Only 15 Months on the Market
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Becky Personality Juice, one of the newest hard seltzer brands on the market, announced today that it was awarded the prestigious silver medal for each of its four flavors from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) 22nd annual judging of spirits.
This competition, hosted by parent company Tasting Alliance, is the oldest, biggest and most influential competition in North America. This year, approximately 5,000 spirits were evaluated over two weeks in April 2022 by a panel of 70 judges from around the world. This represented the largest number of entrants that the competition has ever received.
Becky Personality Juice comes in four flashy flavors: pink lemonade, passion fruit, mango and tropical cherry. It was founded in January 2021 when Eric Burdick and Sheldon Wiley, both veterans in the nightlife and hospitality space, recognized a gap in the market for a seltzer that had a bold flavor and an equally bold marketing spin. Becky was conceived specifically to appeal to Gen Z, and the brand's plan for national distribution is to follow the bachelorette party crowd.
SWFSC medal winners represent some of the most renowned international distillers to small-batch producers, both established beverages and brand new products alike. An award from the SWFSC is a universally recognized indicator of exceptional quality and craftsmanship. The silver medal specifically recognizes outstanding spirits that show refinement, finesse and complexity.
"We've always been confident that Becky Personality Juice is an award-winning seltzer, but the fact that it was honored with the prestigious recognition of silver medal from the San Francisco World Spirits Competition less than two years after we launched the product just blows our minds," said Eric Burdick, cofounder & CMO of Becky Personality Juice. "This is a huge deal in our industry and will undoubtedly help us bring Becky to more markets across the U.S. quickly."
Currently, Becky Personality Juice is available in all BevMo and Total Wine stores in Arizona and the Nashville and greater Tennessee area through its distribution partner, Lipman Brothers.
The brand is also working with Southern Wine & Spirits, the world's pre-eminent alcohol distributor, to take the product nationwide. The brand is specifically eyeing an immediate expansion into California, Florida, Texas, Illinois and South Carolina.
Since the launch, the product has exceeded initial projections.
"It has been amazing to watch the demand continue to accelerate for Becky," said Sheldon Wiley, co-founder and COO of Becky Personality Juice. "We are working hard on identifying additional distribution partners to continue to expand our reach. We're fully loaded with inventory and ready to keep bringing our award-winning seltzer to the masses."
Sales of hard seltzers skyrocketed in 2020 by 130%, pushing the ready-to-drink sector ahead of total spirits. According to a recent report by IMARC Group, the hard seltzer market is expected to grow at around 11% per year through 2026.
For more information about Becky Personality Juice, please visit http://www.tastebecky.com.
