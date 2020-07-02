DURHAM, N.C., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The South's most award-winning vodka, Bedlam, has continued its national expansion, entering 14 additional states as it is now featured on Firebirds Wood Fired Grill's menu in the restaurant's "Summer Breeze" cocktail in all US locations. Bedlam is a unique vodka, distilled from long grain white rice which stems from a family recipe dating back to 19th century Ireland. The US-sourced rice base gives Bedlam an unmatched flavor profile, lending itself to use in cocktails in a manner unlike other vodkas.
In addition to the current distribution of Bedlam (GA, NC, NJ, OK and SC), expansion in to the 14 additional states (AL, AZ, DC, DE, FL, IN, IA, KS, MD, MO, NE, PA, TN and VA) was completed at the request of Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, which has 51 locations in 19 states. Bedlam is the basis of the restaurant's popular "Summer Breeze" cocktail which utilizes Bedlam infused with fresh cucumber, mint, and jalapeno, shaken with triple sec and fresh lime juice, and finally served on the rocks.
"The uniqueness of Bedlam makes it incredibly compelling to experiment with in cocktails as a mixologist," says Lisa Kozloff, Director of Beverage at Firebirds. "Bedlam adds another layer of personality to a mixed drink that you just don't get with a lot of other vodkas, making it a perfect fit with our energetic and distinctive FIREBAR®".
United States distribution has been swift with Bedlam since its North Carolina launch in 2017 as consumers and bartenders alike have discovered the extraordinary vodka. In addition to the current completed expansion, Bedlam is finalizing growth in to 9 additional states (AR, CA, CO, IL, KY, MA, MI, RI and WI ) for a second national restaurant menu that will be announced soon.
About Graybeard Distillery
Graybeard Distillery, purveyors of Bedlam vodka, is located in Durham, NC. Bedlam Vodka is a highly awarded, handcrafted, grain to glass vodka made from 100% long grain white rice sourced from Arkansas and Louisiana. The high-quality long grain white rice base yields a uniquely smooth flavor profile with a distinct nose, complexity, feel and finish. Our mission is to provide a unique spirit to be enjoyed around the world by people who love life and live rebelliously.
For more information please visit www.bedlamvodka.com.
Email: info@graybearddistillery.com
About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.9 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit FirebirdsRestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.
PR Contact: Shane Evans
Phone: (919) 622-3238