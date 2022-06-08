NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the Beer Market and it is expected to grow by USD 88.7 billion at a CAGR of 2.45% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Click & Get the latest Sample report in minutes.
The rising demand for beer in emerging economies is notably driving the beer market growth, although factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may impede the market growth.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Beer Market: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Beer Market: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The beer market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the rising demand for low-alcohol beer as one of the prime reasons driving the beer market growth during the next few years.
Beer Market: Key Vendor Offerings
The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS
- Diageo Plc
- Heineken NV
- Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Molson Coors Beverage Co.
- Royal Unibrew AS
- Sapporo Holdings Ltd.
- The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Beer Market: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors
Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 88.7 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.07
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- 2.2 Market characteristics
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.3 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Distillers and vintners market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: On-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor Landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV
- Exhibit 43: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - Segment focus
- 10.4 Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 48: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Carlsberg Breweries AS
- Exhibit 53: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Carlsberg Breweries AS - Segment focus
- 10.6 Diageo Plc
- 10.7 Heineken NV
- Exhibit 63: Heineken NV - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Heineken NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Heineken NV - Key news
- Exhibit 66: Heineken NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Heineken NV - Segment focus
- 10.8 Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 71: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Molson Coors Beverage Co.
- Exhibit 73: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Molson Coors Brewing Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 76: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 77: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Royal Unibrew AS
- Exhibit 78: Royal Unibrew AS - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Royal Unibrew AS - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Royal Unibrew AS - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Royal Unibrew AS - Segment focus
- 10.11 Sapporo Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 82: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Sapporo Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
- Exhibit 86: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: The Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
