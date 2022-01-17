NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beer market is expected to grow by USD 88.70 bn from 2020 to 2025. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%. This report offers a thorough analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The beer market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors should strengthen their position in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Beer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
By geography, the on-trade segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The expansion of bars, pubs, and restaurants is driving the sales of beer through on-trade distribution channels.
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
Beer Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The increasing demand for premium beers is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the presence of stringent regulations and a high rate of taxes on alcoholic beverages may challenge market growth.
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the beer market include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV - The company offers beer through global brands such as Budweiser, Stella Artois, Castle Lager Hoegaarden, and Corona.
- Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. - The company offers beer brands like Asahi Super Dry.
- Carlsberg Breweries AS - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe.
- Diageo Plc - The company offers beer through global brands such as Apatinsko, Barmen, Black Horse. It also includes low alcoholic beers such as Ozujsko Fresh, Jelen Fresh, and Kamenitza Fresh.
- Heineken NV - The company offers beer through different brands. International brands include Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, and Red Stripe. Craft & Variety is the growing international premium beer segment that includes Affligem, Lagunitas, and More Subite. The third category comprises the Cider brands that include Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, and Stassen.
Beer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist beer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the beer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Forecast of upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the beer market
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of beer market vendors
Beer Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 88.70 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.07
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 40%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Russian Federation, Brazil, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Carlsberg Breweries AS, Diageo Plc, Heineken NV, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Royal Unibrew AS, Sapporo Holdings Ltd., and The Boston Beer Co. Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
