PETALUMA, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bellwether Farms expands its award-winning sheep cheese lineup with a new Fresh Sheep Cheese available in five varieties, Original — with a bright, clean flavor with notes of lemon — as well as Strawberry Preserves, Orange Marmalade, Moroccan Spice, and Sonoma Herbs. These creamy fresh cheeses provide an effortless way to elevate a snack, appetizer, main dish or cheeseboard and are delicious crumbled atop salad, spread on crackers or toast, and as a velvety smooth filling in homemade ravioli or quiche.

Whole sheep milk, sourced from a small network of local sheep dairies, is the key to Bellwether Farms' superior taste, texture and nutritional value. These sheep have year-round access to open space, are raised without hormones, and are fed an all-natural diet including grass and alfalfa to ensure the highest-quality milk production. Because sheep milk's protein is 100% A2 type, many people seek out sheep milk products since they tend to be gentler on digestion than cow's milk cheese.

"Our sheep milk products have been a huge hit with our customers," says Liam Callahan, owner of Bellwether Farms. "They've been asking us to add a fresh sheep cheese to the mix and we're delighted to oblige with this launch. Thanks to the clean taste of sheep milk and our traditional, small-batch production methods, we are confident that our Fresh Sheep Cheese will be a new favorite among cheese lovers."

Bellwether Farms' Fresh Sheep Cheese Logs are available at grocery stores with a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 3 oz. package. To learn more, please visit BellwetherFarms.com.

About Bellwether Farms

Founded in 1986 in Sonoma County, family-owned and operated Bellwether Farms lovingly crafts dairy products using whole, full-fat sheep's milk and cow's milk. With a fervent commitment to traditional, artisanal techniques, Bellwether Farms' small-batch cheeses and yogurts are found in grocery stores nationwide and have won dozens of awards. One percent of Bellwether Farms' sales go to organizations providing hunger relief or food-related education. Visit BellwetherFarms.com to learn more and follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. #WholeIsBetter

